In the city, any city, patience is not a virtue; it’s a liability. Everything is done at a breakneck pace and if you don’t keep up, you’re going to get trampled. It’s exhilarating, yes, but ultimately exhausting.

Moving to Vermont after living in cities is an adjustment. The pace is, news flash, much slower here. There have been times when we’ve been a little frustrated, but we knew impatience would be seen as obnoxious and we dreaded being marked as flatlanders — the horror. So, for our first few months here after moving from D.C., we had to fight the urge to let our impatience show, whether we were waiting for someone to make a right turn for what felt like hours, or waiting for a long, personal conversation to end so we could have our turn at the counter. Many times in our first few months here, the heel of my hand was on the horn waiting to blast the overly-cautious driver into perdition. Or, while waiting for service, I bounced on my feet, suppressing sighs and turning tight circles while the weather was discussed and a shopping bag was filled in what seemed like exaggerated slo-mo.

