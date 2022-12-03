I used to think the most important tool on the farm was the tractor, the big 100-horsepower Ford, followed closely by the gutter that carries all the manure and other waste out of the barn.
The tractor is a workhorse, and we use it daily to haul, carry, dig, tow and scrape — tasks that would be impossible by hand or would take all day instead of a few minutes.
The gutter is also used every day to transport manure from the barn into the manure spreader so we can put it on the fields. It’s essentially a poop conveyor. Without the gutter, we’d have to shovel and wheelbarrow about 500 pounds of animal waste a day. Not a fun idea and probably explains why old farm families reportedly had so many offspring — a built-in labor force.
Both machines are indispensable to us and make it possible to farm with just a few part-time workers.
Lately, I’ve come to realize there’s a third machine on the farm that’s equally important — our fences. The poet Frost might famously have repeated the old adage good fences make good neighbors, but I think good fences make good farmers.
Until this summer, I regarded the fencing on our 208-acre farm as a necessary nuisance. I understood we need the fencing around the pastures where our beef, sheep, goats and donkeys graze, but I didn’t really understand the importance of having really good fences.
A lot of folks interpret the line “Good fences make good neighbors” from Robert Frost’s 1914 poem “Mending Wall” to suggest fences are necessary to good relationships by drawing clear boundaries so there’s no confusion about ownership and to ensure your animals don’t trample your neighbor’s flowers. Other interpretations, which I think are correct, suggest Frost was saying we don’t need physical boundaries in civilized society, but instead, we need mutual respect and understanding. I get where he was going, and I appreciate the notion, but in the case of animals, we need good fences. Animals, so far as I can tell, have very little philosophy and are solely driven by a need to eat the best grass and forage available. If my fence is old, badly-maintained or inefficient, they regard it as a suggestion and merely go over, under or around it to fill their seemingly bottomless bellies.
Our farm, Hollister Hill, dates to about 1800. The farmhouse was built in 1825, but the barns, according to some keen barn historians who visited this spring, date to the late 19th century. The oldest remaining fence I can identify are the stone walls that mark the boundaries of our acreage and still outline the pastures we use to this day. I’m guessing these were the original fences. Since then, many different fences have been added so that there are layers of subsequent fencing like strata around the farm. In one lonely corner, I can see four fences starting with a stone wall at the back. Next, there are the remnants of a barbed wire fence. After that, there is a fiberglass pole and electric wire fence likely only a few decades old. In front of that is the fence we put in last spring, a system of 40-inch metal sticks with a curly end wrapped in nonconductive rubber. These are called pig tails because of the curly orange end that holds the electrical cord that carries the charge generated by the energizer in the barn. If the fence is set up well, as much as 7,000 volts goes through the fence on a pulse so it’s not deadly, but merely very shocking. When it’s hot like that, an inadvertent touch can knock you to the ground.
We also have electric fence strung up between 5-foot-long and 3- to 4-inch-thick cedar posts with a sharpened end for driving into the ground. Many of the cedar posts on the farm were here before we got here and are rotting where they stand so that the merest touch will cause them to bow sadly to the Earth.
The fiberglass posts were probably welcomed when they were introduced — cheap, lightweight and strong enough to easily hold an electric fence wire. But they don’t age well. After being in the elements for a while, the fiberglass breaks down and splinters so that if you touch them with your bare hands, little slivers will go deep into your skin, causing problems sometimes requiring medical attention. I heard of one local woman who handled a bunch without gloves and spent a week in a hospital bed afterward.
Other than the stone wall, our other fences are mostly temporary. Indeed, the beauty of the pigtails is they can be easily pulled up and placed elsewhere in a short time. This is a boon for practicing rotational grazing. The beef herd and the donkeys are respectful of the electrical fence. They only require a single strand supported by the pigtails to stay in their pasture. The calves slip under and go wherever they want, but that’s OK because they mostly stay close to their mothers.
The problem with these temporary and portable fences is, they are susceptible to corruption. Since we have not replaced all the old cedar posts and their old ceramic insulators or even all the old fiberglass (though we’re working on ridding the farm of both), sometimes the line touches a post, grounding it and robbing it of charge, or rapidly growing weeds do the same. Or the line slips off an insulator and rests on a nail causing a profuse energy leak. We have more than a mile of electric fence around our 45 acres of pastures. That’s a lot to keep track of. So we have problems. It seems the animals are instantly aware when there’s no or little charge in the fence. I don’t know if they can feel or hear the presence of a charge or its absence, but when it’s down, they abandon their restrictive pasture and go where the grass is greenest. This almost always happens at nighttime when it’s raining, and I’ve showered after a long, hard day, put on clean, comfy clothes and poured an adult refreshment. I’ll get a text that my beef are in my neighbor’s field, or worse, as happened this year, in his backyard putting deep hoof prints in his lawn and munching on his emerging garden.
The sheep and goats require a fence called electric netting, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like — 4-foot-high, 160-foot-long sections of plastic string impregnated with conductive wires. The sections are attached together and charged with an energizer to make a pasture. They work well mostly, but they can be rendered useless by weed growth, sloping land that creates large gaps under the uncharged bottom wire, or sagging of the posts, which often happens after rain, wind or a combo of both. Also, when the sheep have thick fleece, it insulates them from the charge and they just go under it. The goats are weasels and will exploit any gap to escape. Neither the sheep nor the goats stray far from the barn, but I’ve got lots of texts and phone calls informing me they’re out, including one from our mail carrier telling us a goat was on our picnic table. These calls usually come after I’m done for the day or doing something else, or it’s raining. It only takes a few hours of hard work to set up a new pasture so when you have to go back out to put the animals back and find the breach, you need to remain philosophical and remember what a privilege it is to run a farm and take care of animals. I know that sounded sarcastic, probably because it partially was.
We’re working to replace all the old fence and maybe even set up some permanent perimeter fencing that will last for years. It’s expensive like everything on a farm, but worth it for the peace of mind and the animals, I think. I know bad fences are a whole lot of trouble so we will work to replace our old fences. I like to think a future farmer on our land will appreciate the effort.
Neil Dunlop operates Hollister Hill Farm in Marshfield.
