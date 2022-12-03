I used to think the most important tool on the farm was the tractor, the big 100-horsepower Ford, followed closely by the gutter that carries all the manure and other waste out of the barn.

The tractor is a workhorse, and we use it daily to haul, carry, dig, tow and scrape — tasks that would be impossible by hand or would take all day instead of a few minutes.

