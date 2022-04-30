Farming lost a good man this month. Our farm worker, Jordan Howe, worked his last day April 1. We didn’t have enough hours to provide him a living wage. We wish we did because we need about five people to replace him.
Jordan lives beside Hollister Hill Farm, right where he grew up. His parents worked on the farm — two owners and many moons ago — and Jordan worked here since he could heft a chainsaw, which I understand was precociously early. When we purchased the farm, he was recommended as essential to ensure we didn’t run things into decline within weeks of our arrival. The recommendation was prescient.
Jordan loves farming — the animals, the machinery, the earth and even the manure. His manner with livestock is patient keeper and not surly overlord as I have witnessed elsewhere. He delighted in every birth and seemed to relish carrying newborn calves and colts. When we had to euthanize one of our dairy cows recently, Jordan was visibly sad. Not that he would admit to any of this because he’s a Vermont farmer.
He is equally happy dealing with machines and can make anything from a blower fan to a square bailer run better. And if he can’t figure it out, he knows someone who can. That kind of contact list is a precious commodity on a farm.
One of his friends who’s known him since childhood says Jordan is “the best driver in Vermont.” This was after Jordan, driving our old Ford tractor, pulled through axle-deep mud on a 20-degree grade with a trailer loaded with 1,200 gallons of maple sap and a half-dozen volunteers. Didn’t spill a drop or lose a single soul.
He uses all the controls on a tractor. I use about two. When he backs up a trailer, it’s like he’s going forward. Me? Let’s just say I’d prefer no one watch me reverse a trailer, but I get it done eventually, kind of like the pigs breeding — not for a sensitive audience.
We won’t be cutting and baling our own hay this summer not because I don’t think I can run the machines or navigate the hay fields sliced with shelf like a sabotaged cake, but because, when the machines stop working, I have no idea how to diagnose or fix them. And our haying equipment is old, so break-downs are inevitable. Jordan kept the machines humming, though, and this winter we had all the quality hay we needed.
A week or so ago, we got a grain delivery for our pigs. The driver hadn’t been up to the farm before. He climbed out of his rig, the air brakes exhaling loudly, and looked around. “You don’t see many farms like this any more,” he said.
“How do you mean?”
“Small operations, a little of everything.” He squinted into the pasture where our small herd of black Angus cows lazily munched hay. “I like it.”
We like it, too. A lot. But there’s a reason he doesn’t see farms like this. (And it should be noted he gets around and sees a lot of farms so we can trust him as an authority on the matter.) The reason, of course, is money. The same reason Jordan had to go back to his old job at the sawmill, the same job we poached him from when we moved here. The reason is, there’s not enough money in small farms to make them viable.
In order to make a go of it farming small scale, you have to love what you’re doing and not put a value on your time or hours worked. That’s difficult for me because I came here from a white-collar job where it’s all about pay for hours worked. If I calculated my pay on the farm (and I draw no official salary), I’d come up with a number so small it’d make me cry. I don’t do that — calculate my hourly earnings, that is.
We really rely on the community’s support of our store and money-making efforts. This is likely true of all Vermont farmers, which is why you see bumper stickers exhorting us to thank and support farmers. Food might be cheaper at the supermarket, but you can’t see how it’s raised or grown, and you likely wouldn’t want to eat it if you did.
So, Jordan’s back at the mill and seems happy enough, but farming, and Vermont as a whole, lost something when he had to forgo his true love to make a real living.
I heard from one of my kids that a young woman we know left farming to work as a bank teller. This young woman once told me with rhapsodic joy how much she loved her farm job. “I wake up every morning,” she said, “knowing that there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”
I suspect there are generations of kids who would love to farm, but either can’t find one to work at or actually have to pay the rent so they get work elsewhere.
I’m new here, so I only know what I’ve personally witnessed. However, I do know that part of what attracted us to Vermont is its agrarian landscape, its barns and rolling pastures backstopped with verdant green mountains and split with quick, silver streams. The more farms and farm jobs that disappear, the more that pastoral Eden is threatened.
Neil Dunlop operates Hollister Hill Farm in Marshfield.
