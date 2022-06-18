I originally wrote this to introduce a couple of my pro-choice paintings, Trust Women and My Body My Decision. I posted a version of this message May 4 on Facebook, after it was leaked that Roe v. Wade would be overturned by the Supreme Court. I have sent a copy of this message, along with copies of both paintings, to each U.S. Supreme Court Justice and also, to Her Honor, Ketanji Brown Jackson. It was published June 9 in the Cleveland Plain Dealer Forum Section as an opinion editorial.
To the Honorable Justices of the Supreme Court:
You have the right to decide whether or not to donate a kidney, bone marrow, platelets, blood or tissue for research, transfusion or transplant. And no court in the land can force you to, even if someone will die without it.
You even have that right as a dead body. No court in the land can force your dead body to donate your corneas, your heart, your liver, your lungs, your kidneys, your tissues — even though you don’t need them, even though you won’t feel it, even if people will die without them.
Did you know that organ and tissue donation from your dead body can save or help the lives of 58 different people? You have eight organs (heart, liver, two lungs, two kidneys, pancreas and intestines) and 50, yes, 50, different pieces of bodily tissue that can help someone or save someone — corneas, bone, heart valves, skin, veins and arteries. But no court in the land can force your dead body to donate a thing, even though people die waiting for transplants every day.
And yet, a pregnant living woman or child’s whole body and mind can be forced into service, mental and physical, for nine months to a lifetime — in a land that does not allow freedom of choice. A pregnant living woman or child does not even have the bodily autonomy of a corpse. Note: I use the term “pregnant child” because many of those in need of an abortion are children themselves between the ages of 11-17. A rapist has made them pregnant through rape and/or incest.
I always say, I’m pro-abortion, just like I’m pro-appendectomy, pro-mastectomy, pro-gall bladder surgery. I certainly would rather not have one and hope that you never have to have one either, but I’m glad these procedures are available, safe and legal if you, or I, or someone we love, or someone we don’t know, needs one.
And I would never sit in the position to prevent someone from having any of those procedures, including an abortion.
Not everyone is lucky enough to have easy access to birth control, or comprehensive sex education, or to become pregnant when they want to or how they want to or with someone they love. Not everyone has a support system or is healthy enough or mature enough to endure a pregnancy. Not everyone has a healthy baby growing inside them.
Everyone’s pregnancy story is different, as are all abortion stories.
There can be no one-size-fits-all legislation or lines drawn that tie the hands of doctors and restrict medical care. The decision to continue a pregnancy, or not, is a private health care decision to be made by the pregnant woman with the help and advice of her doctor.
Remember, being pro-choice only means you realize that it’s not your decision what someone else does with their body.
The Supreme Court is correct that abortion rights need to be a legislative ruling.
In the meantime, however, overturning Roe v. Wade will squash the rights of countless women and children to have agency over their own bodies. Many will go through hell, some might not come back, waiting for the Legislature to fully acknowledge bodily autonomy and codify abortion rights into law.
Please do not overturn Roe v. Wade.
Judy Takács is a figurative realist artist from Cleveland, Ohio.
