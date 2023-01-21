Vermont Senate bill S.5, Affordable Heat Act 2023, is an attempt to lower greenhouse gas emissions from the heating of Vermont buildings — a laudable objective.

However, the bill goes about this reduction in an extremely complicated and expensive way. It requires fossil fuel dealers to pay for their customers to invest in energy saving technologies, heat pumps, weatherization and other means, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The only way fuel dealers can pay for this is to charge their customers more for the fuel purchased, thus increasing heating costs for Vermont families, businesses and farms.

