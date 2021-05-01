I was born in 1951. On Feb. 9, 1964, at age 13, I got to see The Beatles first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show on our black-and-white TV. It would be another four years before the lynching of African American men in America would come to an end, with the one exception of the 1981 lynching of Michael Donald, 19 years old, who was accused of killing a white police officer. Members of the Christian, radical right-wing organization, the Ku Klux Klan, found Donald, beat him, cut him and hung him. The murderers were discovered and a $7 million lawsuit was filed against the KKK, thus finally forcing this hideous organization into bankruptcy. However, shutting down the KKK did not shut down the fear that caused white men to hide under a hood.
The lynching of African American men served a useful purpose for Christian, white supremacists who controlled much of the south. Initially, the whites said they were lynching African American men accused of raping white women. The whites had to do this to protect their women. That, of course, was a lie. Between 1882 and 1969, 3,446 African American men were lynched in our country. That’s slightly less than the population of Manchester, Vermont. Do we really believe 3,446 African American men actually raped white women or might they have been falsely accused?
After enslaving an entire race of people, there came a time when whites began to fear African Americans. Their fear was warranted, because of what they had done to African Americans. Steps had to be taken to ensure the safety of white people. Freed African Americans had to be suppressed at all costs. Under no circumstances could the whites ever allow African Americans to really be free. If African Americans ever got into power, what would they do to their oppressors? There were uprisings like that of Nat Turner where a group of African American slaves got their hands on some weapons, marched through town and killed 51 whites. The level of fear among whites escalated and it’s hard to see it has ever subsided.
The underlying cause of racism in America is fear. White people fear African American people and for good reason. In the year I was born, Jim Crow laws blanketed the south. There were places in this country where African Americans could not go. There were fountains in the parks African Americans could not use. African American entertainers like Ma Rainey were not allowed to go in the main entrance of the clubs where they were performing. They had to go in through the kitchen. They had to sit on the back of the bus.
The Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act were not adopted until 1964 and 1965, respectively, the same time The Beatles were launching the second British Invasion on this land (this invasion worked out way better than the first one).
In 1964, my family met with a prominent lawyer from Rutland. My aunt and uncle had arranged for him to come to their home to talk about joining the John Birch Society, a radical rightwing organization theoretically designed to fight communism. Did you know many African Americans supported Communism? They did so because communists were rabid anti-fascists. Many African American men fought fascism in WWII only to come home to a country that, in their eyes, was racist and fascist.
Today, we are seeing the resurgence of radical Christian, white supremacists, racism and fascism in America. Our previous president was fixated on his opposition to a loosely knit group called Antifa. Had he given the name an ounce of thought, he would have realized the name stands for anti-fascists. Isn’t opposing fascism what America is supposed to be about?
On Jan. 6, the madness of the radical right exploded on our Capitol. Donning Confederate flags and MAGA/Trump garb, these people actually tried to overturn one of the most highly monitored elections in our history by staging an insurrection inspired by their leader.
They say getting old is tough. Yeah, well, maybe it is, but it’s not as tough as waking up every morning and realizing no matter how much things change, they still remain the same. States controlled by one political party are enacting laws designed to discourage African American people from voting. This is nothing more than history repeating itself. For 200 years, whites have enacted laws designed to keep a knee on the necks of African Americans. Nothing has changed. Sure, the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of an obvious murder caught on tape. Were it not for a young girl capturing George Floyd’s murder, there is no doubt Chauvin would be a free man today.
That’s how it works in America. That’s the way it has always worked in America. We have been embroiled in a never-ending fight for freedom for all Americans. White America needs to come to grips with its past and find a way towards a better future. Right now, we’re going in the opposite direction.
We need to figure out our end game.
Bob Stannard lives in Manchester Center.
