The wise man does not expose himself needlessly to danger, since there are few things for which he cares sufficiently; but he is willing, in great crises, to give even his life — knowing that under certain conditions it is not worthwhile to live. He is of a disposition to do men service, though he is ashamed to have a service done to him. To confer a kindness is a mark of superiority; to receive one is a mark of subordination … He does not take part in public displays … He is open in his dislikes and preferences; he talks and acts frankly, because of his contempt for men and things … He is never fired with admiration, since there is nothing great in his eyes. He cannot live in complaisance with others, except it be a friend; complaisance is the characteristic of a slave … He never feels malice, and always forgets and passes over injuries … He is not fond of talking … It is no concern of his that he should be praised, or that others should be blamed. He does not speak evil of others, even of his enemies, unless it be to themselves. His carriage is sedate, his voice deep, his speech measured; he is not given to hurry, for he is concerned about only a few things; he is not prone to vehemence, for he thinks nothing very important. A shrill voice and hasty steps come to a man through care … He bears the accidents of life with dignity and grace, making the best of his circumstances, like a skillful general who marshals his limited forces with the strategy of war … He is his own best friend, and takes delight in privacy whereas the man of no virtue or ability is his own worst enemy, and is afraid of solitude.
You can shine your shoes and wear a suit,
You can comb your hair and look quite cute,
You can hide your face behind a smile,
One thing you can’t hide,
Is when you’re crippled inside.
The world now understands that a former U.S. president chose to put his life in jeopardy so he could prove to his friends how important he is.
Our former president knowingly stole classified, and some “Top Secret,” documents that he was not entitled to possess. He instructed others, including his own attorney, to break the law and hide the documents from authorities. The question is why?
Why would a man risk what’s left of his life over these documents? Did he hope for financial gain by selling off our nation’s secrets to the highest bidder? If it’s true he was not looking to sell our secrets to our enemies, then what was the point of stealing them?
The answer may reside in the relationship between Donald Trump and his father, Fred Trump. By all accounts, Fred was not a nice man. According to Dr. Mary Trump, “Fred’s fundamental beliefs about how the world worked — in life, there can only be one winner and everybody else is a loser, and kindness is a weakness — were clear. Donald knew, because he had seen it with Freddy, that failure to comply with his father’s rules was punished by severe and often public humiliation, so he continued to adhere to them.”
The former president was heavily influenced by his authoritarian father. He watched as his father destroyed his older brother, Freddy, because Freddy wanted nothing to do with his father or the real estate business. Unlike brother Donald, Freddy was a good, kind and generous person looked down upon by his cruel father.
When a child is raised by a cruel, unyielding father, the child comes to realize whatever he/she does, it’ll never be good enough to please the father. The child is always hoping for some sort of positive reinforcement yet never receives it. The child must constantly seek approval from others. A child raised in this manner does not grow up to be a strong person — quite the opposite. The child has been crippled inside by the authoritarian father.
Understanding how this former, convicted, disgraced president was raised may help explain why he had to steal documents. Upon losing the presidency to Joe Biden, Trump immediately became irrelevant and lost the limelight his broken, fragile ego cravenly desires. He struggled with the new “Loser” moniker. Having classified and “Top Secret” documents in his possession would allow him to feel important. Trump needs to be the center of attention at all times. He pushes people out of the way to get attention. He makes himself out to be the victim to get attention. He lies repeatedly to get attention, something his brother would not get from his father.
Donald J. Trump is a complicated man. For him, enough is never enough. He can never be good enough, or strong enough. He always has to win to prove his mettle, yet he constantly makes choices that undermine his own ambitions.
He will go down in history as one of America’s most tragic figures. One wonders what Aristotle would think?
Bob Stannard lives in Manchester Center.