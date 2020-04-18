“What did the president know, and when did he know it?” — Sen. Howard Baker, R-Tennessee
The ground begins to move. Then it shifts just a little. Then it shakes. The ground in question is miles below the surface of the ocean and happens to be lively. Maybe it’s a semi-active, underwater volcano or perhaps just a shifting of the plates that comprise the ocean floor. It doesn’t really matter. What matters is what’s happening. The ground need not shift too much to create a tsunami. Sometimes just a small, subtle shift will do it.
Prior to the year 132 A.D. no one knew when the Earth moved. They just knew that it did, because the results were usually catastrophic. How handy it would have been for people to know what was headed their way. In 132 A.D. the first seismograph was invented by the Chinese astronomer and mathematician Chang Heng. He dubbed it the "earthquake weathercock." It worked great if you were in the same room with the device. Not so great if you were on the other side of the planet.
Thankfully since the days of the “earthquake weathercock” the technology has changed a lot. A large earthquake might take up to 45 minutes to reach the last global seismic stations on the list of stations around the world. A small earthquake only takes a matter of several minutes to reach around the world. Seismic information now travels around the global very quickly. Worldwide we now know when and where seismic activity is occurring and to what intensity.
The National Earthquake Information Center now locates about 20,000 earthquakes each year, or approximately 55 per day. As a result of the improvements in communications and the increased interest in natural disasters, the public now learns about earthquakes more quickly than ever before.
Today, information travels fast; faster than ever before. That’s a good thing unless someone decides not to share the information they have. Then it’s not so good.
Five months ago on Nov. 17, 2019, China learned that a person had become infected with a virus now known as COVID-19. Upon learning of the existence of the novel virus, China’s first course of action was to do what? Alert the world or try to bury it? You guessed it. They tried to bury it. When you’re a dictator, you believe that you can get away with such things as burying a virus. You can’t, though.
A month and a half later the first reported case of COVID-19 in the world came from Wuhan, China, on Dec. 31, 2019. Was this the first time the Trump administration knew of this virus? That’s hard to say, but we do know that on the last day of 2019, while we were all celebrating New Year’s Eve (something that may never happen again) like a gigantic tsunami, a virus was on the way.
In spring 2018 the Trump administration, with John Bolton newly at the helm of the White House National Security Council, began dismantling the team in charge of pandemic response, firing its leadership and disbanding the team in spring 2018.
To date there’s never been an adequate explanation for this action. It was a team put together by the Obama administration, so that might have been reason enough. Either way it was a bad idea. After the 2016 elections during the transition from one administration to another, President Obama advised president-elect Donald Trump on the possibility — or more likely the probability — of a pandemic hitting the world.
We have learned that this president is not a great listener. He listens to himself; others not so much. Had he chosen to pay attention there’s a very good chance that our response to COVID-19 would have been dramatically different. Had we had a normal president in charge, America might have taken immediate action as soon as we learned that the predictable pandemic was happening. We would have had a team in place and put forth a national plan to combat the disease. We may have been in lockdown throughout January; brought down the curve and saved thousands of lives and not destroyed our economy, but we didn’t.
Instead, our president followed China’s initial response. He buried it. He denied it. He said he had it under control; that it was only one person from China who was sick. He said all would be well by Easter Sunday. As this column is being written, it is Easter Sunday, and all is not so well. Yesterday, we had a record number of people die in one day. Who knows what the number will be today; or tomorrow or the day after? Who knows when life will be back to normal or if it ever will be?
What we do know is that the president knew of the impending doom and did nothing. His actions were the equivalent of being informed of a pending tsunami and destroying the seismograph machine.
The words “what did the president know and when did he know it” brought down one president. Forty seven years later might these same words do it again? Time will tell.
Bob Stannard has been a political columnist in Vermont for more than 15 years. He lives in Manchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.