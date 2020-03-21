“Well, this is another nice mess you’ve gotten me into” — Oliver Hardy
He almost made it. For the past three-and-a-half years, the president of the United States has been able to bully his way through each and every crisis; most, if not all, of his own making. Writing a check in the Oval Office to pay off a porn star. Caging children. Not honoring veterans on Veterans’ Day. Declaring he was going to “drain the swamp” while simultaneously hiring some of the most corrupt people in the country.
A record-setting number of people have left the current administration. Many under a cloud. Many sent to jail. He has denigrated the presidency down to the level of a bad reality TV show. His only defense is to go on offense by coming up with derogatory nicknames for those with whom he disagrees. Fake news for the press. Pocahontas for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The list is too long for this column. Putting others down makes him feel good; makes him feel powerful. It’s what cruel bullies must do to feel superior. His supporters couldn’t agree more. It’s hard to determine whether or not they have taken the time to realize the results of this behavior is hate. When you put someone down, the next logical step is to hate them. Fear is close behind. Hate and fear are what make this administration tick, and like a virus, are spreading throughout the country.
Thus far, the president has been successful in keeping his tax returns from the public after saying he’d gladly turn them over after he was elected. That turned out to be one of roughly 16,000 (sixteen thousand) misrepresentations or flat-out lies he has told. He’s been impeached for abusing his power and leveraging an ally in need. He graciously declared he would not accept the $450,000 salary afforded to him, because he didn’t need the money. However, he has charged, or perhaps overcharged, the taxpayers for his hundreds of trips to resorts he owns. He and his family have made tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars off the presidency.
None of this is news. None of the actions or misdeeds we’ve witnessed have done him in. His party is now more loyal to him than they have ever been. Those who spoke the truth about him three years ago have now changed their tune. The man who once pronounced himself “a very stable genius” is neither and those around him know it. They know the truth of who this man is and what he is about. He’s not smart. He’s not accomplished. He has no sense of history. He is unstable. He does not know what he did yesterday. He has not once taken any responsibility for his actions. Not once. And so far, he’s gotten away with it.
The president is a self-described germaphobe. His staff secretly refer to him as the Purell president. Now, along comes a tiny, microscopic, little creature now known as COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus. This is a highly contagious, new flu with no known cure and/or vaccine. A vaccine may be coming, but not before the general elections on Nov. 3. One can only imagine his shock and horror when he learned last January about a virus spreading through China like a California fire.
The irony is not lost on most Americans. This new foil cannot be nicknamed. It is creating a global firestorm. People need some assurance they are going to OK and safe. Sadly, none will be forthcoming from this president. First, he fell back on his old standby; that the virus was a Democratic hoax. Then, he said it would “just disappear like a miracle.”
The new COVID-19 was first discovered on Dec. 31 in China. A month later, it was spreading fast. We can assume our government knew about this virus almost immediately and the president was briefed. Instead of taking quick, decisive action, the president wanted to bury the facts. The current president hates all things Obama. In 2018, he gutted former President Barack Obama’s pandemic response team. Had it remained in place, we would have been able to get a jump on the virus.
This is what we get when the president is driven by hate instead of reason and science. When asked by a reporter about the impact of eliminating this team, the president said this was a “nasty question” and he didn’t know anything about it. Kinda like he didn’t know anything about paying off a pornstar when asked about that on Air Force One. The day before, he was asked the “nasty question,” NBC News’ Kristin Welker asked if he was to blame for the lag in testing. “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Therein lies the problem. The man who is our president has never taken responsibility for any of his actions or deeds. It’s never his fault. If you’re looking for truth and comfort, you’re going to have to go elsewhere. Our leader never takes responsibility at all.
Bob Stannard lives in Manchester Center.
