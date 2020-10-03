"The Great Seal of the State of Vermont is the official seal of the U.S. state of Vermont, used to emboss and authenticate official documents. It was designed by Ira Allen, brother of Ethan Allen and one of the state's founders. The seal depicts a 14-branched pine tree rising from the forest, with two grain sheaves above. The 14 branches symbolize the 13 colonies and Vermont as the 14th state admitted to the Union. A cow on the right, representing Vermont's history of dairy farming, also appears. On the top of the seal are wavy lines, possibly suggesting clouds; on the bottom, wavy lines suggest water. It is believed that the two sets of wavy lines might also suggest the Connecticut River and Lake Champlain, Vermont's east and west borders. The passage "Freedom & Unity" — Vermont's state motto — is centered below the state name. The motto is central to the Vermont ideal of balancing personal freedom with the individual's responsibility to their community. The seal was first used by the government of the independent Vermont Republic as it existed prior to admission to the Union.” Wikipedia
Why is it that so many people look to (or at) Vermont with awe and wonder and see this state to be so inviting. I just finished watching the gubernatorial debate. During the debate, we heard from our governor that taxes are too high and minimum wage workers in New Hampshire making $7.50/hour are doing fine. We heard that people are leaving Vermont and going to Florida to avoid paying income taxes. The rhetoric of the debate seemed to contrast the reality of what’s happening in Vermont at this very moment: thousands of people are coming to Vermont, presumably to avoid the coronavirus. Vermonters have done an excellent job of containing the virus. Maybe it’s the slogan on our Vermont Seal, “Freedom and Unity,” that has helped Vermonters understand that taking necessary steps like wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands, is simply the right thing to do.
On Aug. 28, 2011, Vermonters came together when Tropical Storm Irene destroyed our roads, bridges, homes and businesses. It had been a long time since we were stricken with a natural disaster of that magnitude. It seemed as though we all instinctively knew what to do. We had to come together and help each other out. It’s what Vermonters have done forever. When tragedy strikes whether it impacts the entire state or just our neighbor, we do what it takes to deal with the situation at hand.
Right now we’re facing yet another unprecedented situation. COVID-19 is driving people out of the cities and they’re coming here to Vermont. Can’t say that we should blame them. After all, we know this is a great place to live. For many years, we’ve been saying we want more people to come here. The governor has even offered to pay people to come here. We might be entering the realm of “be careful what you wish for.” For decades, people of means have been coming to Vermont. An unfortunate offshoot of this influx of people is that property values have been increasing to the point where those who live here can no longer afford to live here.
COVID-19 has taken this dynamic and put it on steroids. On Sept. 26, The New York Times did a story on the virus’s impact on our area. The population of Winhall, a town I once represented in the Vermont Legislature, has exploded. The once-small town has seen its population increase to 10,000 people. Is it good? Maybe. They’ll bring a different perspective to Vermont. They’ll bring money to Vermont. The question is what values will they bring with them. If a neighbor’s garage burns down, will they rush over to help rebuild it? If another flood hits, will they stand side by side with those who’ve lived here forever and lend a hand. Right now, they are coming here to escape the pandemic. They’re coming here, because they’ve seen how well we’ve handled ourselves in a time of crisis. Maybe they’re surprised at how low our positive count is. Maybe they believe that it’s safe here.
What we will be faced with is Freedom and Unity. Will our freedom remain intact? Will we remain a state that knows how to unite when trouble knocks on our door? I guess that depends. It depends on them, and it depends on us. We are being impacted and we are being presented with opportunities. Let’s hope the newcomers and the natives alike can come together to recognize both the positive and negative impacts and respond as well as Vermonters have responded in the past. At least we now don’t have to pay people to come here. That’s a good thing.
Bob Stannard lives in Manchester Center.
