“You can’t always get what you want
You can’t always get what you want
You can’t always get what you want
But if you try sometimes you just might find
You just might find
You get what you need”
— Keith Richards & Mick Jagger
“I don’t take any responsibility at all”
— Donald J. Trump
Writing a bimonthly column going on 16 years may sound easy, but it’s not. Sometimes these columns just write themselves. Other times, it’s a struggle to come up with something on which I have an opinion and hopefully makes you think. There was a time when columnists were paid for their work. Then the pay was reduced; reduced again and then eliminated altogether. Some quit writing. Much to the dismay of some, I opted not to quit.
Now I have one editor from one publication saying that I can’t write columns that say anything bad about the president, Donald Trump. Another editor has asked that in these tough times that we/I write “feel good” columns. Whoa, as if writing is hard enough in easy times I am now supposed to be cheerful? OK, I will try to not worry and be happy. I’m going to presume that the second opening quote might get me bumped from at least one publication. Oh well. Dock my pay.
For some people the world changed in December 2019 when COVID-19; also known as the coronavirus, was discovered in China. Americans did not officially learn of COVID-19 until Jan. 22 when the president first told us about it by saying it was no big deal. “Only one person has it” he said, knowing full well that was not true. As of today, our schools are closed for the rest of the year. Those who can are practicing self-quarantining, wearing rubber gloves and disinfecting everything all the time with the hope of slowing down (not stopping) COVID-19. So how on Earth do we remain cheerful during these times? Humor and the arts might help.
There’s a video going around where a man is being counseled on his options. He’s told that Option A involves working/staying at home with his wife and three kids. You hear the voice say, “Then there’s Option B,” and before he can finish the man says “B ... Option B ... B”.
I told a friend the other day that one thing I’ve learned since being locked down in my home is that a watched pot actually does boil! And that if you stare at the hands of a watch long enough you can see the minute hand move. Stare at it all day and you can see the hour hand move; or at least think you can.
A couple of other observations. First, my hands have never been cleaner. I’m talking surgically clean; finger nails and all. The other thing that I’ve learned is that your face is the itchiest part of your body. Who knew how many times a day that you touch your face? Bet you know now. And think of the all the new words and phrases we’ve learned. Social distancing. Now there’s something new. That means we’re no longer supposed to get any closer than 6 feet to another human. OK, make it 10 feet. No more handshaking or hugging.
There’s one other very important thing that we’ve learned. Many of our fellow citizens really do believe that they’re full of ... poop (to say it nicely and I’m trying to be nice here). People arrived to Vermont in droves from wherever to escape COVID-19. In reality they may very well have brought it here, but not to worry; it was on its way here anyway. Upon their arrival they immediately went to our local super markets and bought all of the toilet paper. Gee, you’d think that hoarding food would be the priority. Nope. Toilet paper. That sure says a lot about people, don’t you think?
So as I sit here trying not to think of the most incompetent, self-serving, poor excuse for a president in our history (that line right there is getting me bumped from one paper) I’ve decided to look on the bright side. Spring is on the way. Pretty soon the fish will be biting and the leaves will be popping out. When all this begins to happen then perhaps I can go outside and lay down on my lawn and spend a couple of days watching the grass grow. If I’m really ambitious, I might also sit around and watch some paint dry. Naw, you’re right. Save watching paint dry for another day. We have plenty of time, unless of course, the president has convinced COVID-19 to die by Good Friday so we can be back in business by Easter.
Guess I’ll just have to decide what is it I really need and not what I want. If I’m lucky, I’ll get what I need.
Stay home. Stay safe. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face.
Bob Stannard is a political columnist who lives in Manchester Center.
