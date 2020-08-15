Aug. 7 news release from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence: “RUSSIA — We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia 'establishment.' This is consistent with Moscow’s public criticism of him when he was vice president for his role in the Obama administration’s policies on Ukraine and its support for the anti-Putin opposition inside Russia. For example, pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach is spreading claims about corruption — including through publicizing leaked phone calls — to undermine former Vice President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party. Some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump’s candidacy on social media and Russian television.”
There has never been any doubt our president is a man of low moral character. He’s demonstrated himself to be an unfaithful husband; a man devoid of being able to tell the truth; a man who allegedly cheats at golf. Therefore, it should come as no surprise the man who says his biggest concern is that our 2020 elections will be rigged, is now rigging the elections in plain sight.
Yesterday, we learned from our ODNI that Russia is, once again, meddling in our democracy. You may recall the Robert Mueller report laid out in no uncertain terms that Russia interfered with the 2016 elections. Mueller indicted 13 Russian operatives driving home the point of their interference. Mueller also warned that Russia was continuing its “sweeping and systematic” efforts to undermine our democracy to the benefit of their candidate, Donald J. Trump.
The New York Times reported this: “‘Ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections, foreign states will continue to use covert and overt influence measures in their attempts to sway U.S. voters’ preferences and perspectives, shift U.S. policies, increase discord in the United States, and undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process," Mr. Evanina said in a statement. The statement called out Andriy Derkach, a pro-Russia member of Ukraine’s parliament who has been involved in releasing information about Mr. Biden. Intelligence officials said he had ties to Russian intelligence.”
And to whom is Mr. Derkach delivering his disinformation? None other than members of our own United States Senate, Sen. Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley, to be precise. These two are planning to come forward with a report designed to discredit former VP Joe Biden. It’s a sad state of affairs when one political party is so desperate to retain its power that they will stoop to receiving propaganda from a Russian operative, but that appears to be where we are in America today.
As if soliciting help from Russia in the president’s efforts to win reelection isn’t enough, this president is looking to rig the process. For months, the president has been decrying mailing in our ballots saying the process is fraught with fraud. Of course, he’s not produced one lick of evidence to back up his claim because no evidence exists. As we know by now, the lack of facts will not stop this president from making inaccurate and misleading statements that serve to advance his personal agenda. As of this writing, he’s surpassed 20,000 lies. Who would believe anyone who has lied to them 20,000 times?
In June, the president hired Louis DeJoy to take over the United States Post Office. The USPS is in financial trouble primarily as consequence of the fact Congress has robbed their surpluses for the past 30 years. DeJoy has zero experience with the USPS, but he is a very generous donor to the Republican Party and to Trump, in particular. He’s now in charge of perhaps the most corrupt act in an administration rife with corrupt acts. This past Friday, DeJoy fired most of the veteran management of the USPS. He appears committed to ensuring mail-in ballots will be impeded and thus playing into the hands of our failed president that mail-in voting is corrupt. It should be noted DeJoy has a financial stake in UPS, a competitor of the USPS.
Mail-in voting is not corrupt and works fine. The president and those around him all vote by mail. Vermont has had absentee voting for many decades. It’s not the process that’s corrupt. It’s the person at the top who’s actively working to undermine the USPS and has a rich lackey donor willing to do his bidding — that is the real corruption.
There is a lot riding on the 2020 elections. It should be clear to just about everyone that our nation cannot withstand four more years of the in-your-face, out-in-plain-sight corruption.
Ask yourself where will America be a year from now, four years from now, if we do not rid this nation of the cancerous tumor known as Donald J. Trump?
Bob Stannard lives in Manchester Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.