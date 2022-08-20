If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. If I give away all I have, and if I deliver up my body to be burned, but have not love, I gain nothing. Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful.
Well, here’s another nice mess you’ve gotten me into.
A lot has transpired during the past week or so. While our former president was on his way back to New York City to sit for a deposition in which he would plead the Fifth Amendment 440 times, he would watch on his security cameras as the FBI conducted a search of his winter home known as Mar-a-Lago.
It appears as though the already voluminous legal issues facing the former president are increasing. Perhaps this might be a good idea to remind the good people who read this column of where the president is at with his legal issues.
First and foremost is the recent search authorized by Attorney General Merrick Garland. A.G. Garland does not strike me as the kind of guy who flies off the handle and says or does things flippantly. He comes across more as a “steady as she goes” person. The former president took Garland’s somewhat shy public persona as a sign of weakness. That proved to be a big mistake. In the warrant to search Mar-a-Lago, the Espionage Act was cited. If Garland decides to use this statute, and is successful, that would spell big trouble for the former president.
Next, we have the reason he was in New York City on the day of the FBI search. He was being deposed by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office as part of a more-than-three-year civil investigation into whether The Trump Organization duped lenders, insurers and tax authorities by providing them misleading financial statements. In addition, a New York State judge ruled that a criminal fraud and tax evasion prosecution against The Trump Organization and its former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, can proceed.
We can’t go on much more without mentioning the potential liability the former president has in his role in inciting the riots of Jan. 6. The Select Committee on Jan. 6 has done a masterful job of showing what actually happened and what role the disgraced president played. Beyond whatever recommendations the Jan. 6 committee might make to the Department of Justice, there are many lawsuits pending against the former president from the many police officers who were injured.
Then there’s Georgia. We have all heard the former president say, on tape, “All I want is 11,780 votes.” This may be as bad as it gets. It’s clear Mr. Trump is asking the Georgia secretary of state to throw the election. Fortunately, the secretary refused. Trump could be charged with racketeering.
Of course, we cannot forget the 18 women who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations, any of whom could land the corrupt past president in hot water.
From the BBC, there are a few remaining issues.
— A lawsuit by Mr. Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, who says her uncle and his siblings allegedly cheated her out of inheritance. Mr. Trump has sought to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed in a state court in New York City.
— A lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court by Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who alleges his old boss sent him back to prison in retaliation for writing a tell-all memoir.
Oh, there are many fine messes this failed, corrupt, former president is facing and oddly enough, each and every one of them is of his own doing. There is no “witch hunt.” There are no “hoaxes.” He is not a victim of anything or anyone other than himself. One need only ask why would a man who admittedly doesn’t read and showed little interest in the job of being president, bring home (steal) more than 30 boxes of classified documents on his way out the door. All of the excuses being promoted by what’s left of his allies are false. At the very least, he saw the stolen items as having some value to others and he could make a buck off them. That is, after all, all that he knows how to do: grift.
Yes, this is another fine mess we’ve gotten him into, but we didn’t put him where he is today. He’s the loveless, noisy gong responsible for where he is today.
Bob Stannard lives in Manchester Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.