A resident along Creek Road in Castleton expresses displeasure with the Lake Bomoseen Association’s proposal to treat the lake with chemicals to reduce the incidence of milfoil around the lake’s shoreline.

 File Photo by Jon Olender

Weeds. We hate them. Weeds come up where we don’t want them to. Weeds are the bane of our existence. We just hate ’em. No matter how hard you try, no matter how much effort you put into killing them, they pop right back up again. Weeds are relentless.

Leave it to humans to come up with a plan to destroy weeds that they don’t like versus learning to live with them. We have allowed chemical companies to convince us weeds are “the enemy” and must be destroyed at all costs. The problem is, the perceived benefits of using chemicals may supersede the problems they might create in the future. Before I elaborate, let’s ask this one question, “Is it in humans’ best interest to allow chemical companies to control the dialog?” Chemical companies think so.

