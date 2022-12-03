PERSP_thumbnail_DSC08832_livingoffgrid.jpg

Having lived off-grid in Vermont for more than 30 years, using solar, batteries and a back-up generator, Annette Smith believes she has a good understanding of how to adapt to this new, renewable energy system.

 Photo provided

Not long ago, utilities envisioned a new, renewable electricity system that would involve time-of-use rates and load management via smart meters. The idea was customers would do laundry and charge electric vehicles at night when demand for electricity and prices were both low.

Grid customers and utilities have a long way to go to understand how this new system would actually work. Having lived off-grid in Vermont for more than 30 years, using solar, batteries and a back-up generator, I have a good understanding of how to adapt to this new, renewable energy system. What I have learned may be helpful to others.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.