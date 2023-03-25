I was disappointed to read the March 18-19 editorial titled “Choices.” Disappointed because I believe this story about the Mid Vermont Christian School’s girls basketball team has been misreported by the media, not just by the newspaper but by other media sources across the state and the nation, such as VTDigger, CNN, the Washington Post, all of the national networks, and any other media source you see online.
The media has “married” two separate concepts into one narrative that has been misleading at best.
The first concept involves Mid Vermont Christian’s School’s application to the Agency of Education “seeking permission to receive public tuition funding without adhering to Vermont’s anti-discrimination laws,” according to the Herald’s editorial. The second concept is, the school’s decision to withdraw their girls basketball team from a playoff game because a biological male was playing on the opposing team.
These are two concepts. The two are not the same. The public tuition funding application is a separate matter from the assertion Mid Vermont Christian School “withdrew its girls basketball team from a playoff game because a transgender student (emphasis) was playing on the opposing team” as the Herald wrote.
However, no one at Mid Vermont Christian School has used the word “transgender student” in any of its public communications I have seen so far. The school has said “biological male.”
In her email to the Valley News in response to the school’s decision to withdraw the girls basketball team from the Division IV playoff game against Long Trail, Vicky Fogg, the head of the school said this, and it has been widely published:
“We believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players. Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general.”
Vicky Fogg did not say “transgender” she said “biological male.” And this is what this is all about, a biological male who is playing competitive high school basketball on a female team, against other female teams.
I don’t find Vicky Fogg’s comment to the Valley News to be discriminatory or disrespectful of Long Trail’s transgender player. I see the comment and the decision not to play against Long Trail in the playoff game to be Mid Vermont Christian School’s right and expectation to have a level, same biological, playing field in the playoffs. And why shouldn’t these young female basketball players at Mid Vermont Christian School have the right to play on a level biological playing field? Where did their rights and expectations go as far as playing VPA-sanctioned girls basketball?
As reported in this paper and across the media, Mid Vermont Christian School has since been banned from competitive sports by the Vermont Principals’ Association. The school is prohibited from playing in any VPA games or tournaments. This is a very sad and troubling time for girls’/women’s sports in Vermont.
I don’t find anything dignified fair, or respectful for the Mid Vermont Christian School girls basketball team in the VPA decision; all this girls’ basketball team wanted was a fair game against like-biological competitors without anyone getting hurt — a level playing field like any other VPA sanctioned boys or girls basketball game being played between schools across the state on a daily basis. Why shouldn’t this girls basketball team have rights to play against same-biological players? Why shouldn’t the spokeswoman for the school say they want a level playing field? Why shouldn’t the school decide to withdraw from the playoffs to protect their players?
Why is this being transformed into a transgender matter, when, in fact, it is a matter of a biological boy competing against biological girls in high school sports? Where is the fairness in all of this, for each and every single player involved? Why have the rights of these high school girl basketball players been stifled?
You only get one shot at high school and one shot to play high school sports. Maybe some of these girls at Mid Vermont want to play in college; maybe some of them were even counting on a basketball scholarship to even go to college. Now the VPA has shut the door on these girls, this team and this school, and who loses here?
According to the VPA, the young transgender student can play on the boys basketball team or the girls basketball team. Where are the girls on the Mid Christian team going to play? The VPA says this girls team can’t play at all. And this is a terrible shame for these young girl athletes. They are the ones who cannot fulfill their high school sports dreams, and as a past high school tennis player myself, those high school games are a part of growing up and are a part of your history. Your teammates really can, and do, become lifelong friends. I still reminisce about old tennis matches with my old teammates. High school and high school sports are at the backbones of our communities. I am sad for the girls basketball team at Mid Vermont Christian School.
Fogg never said the word “transgender.” She said “biological male.”
She never said “intolerance.” She said, “level playing field.”
It is interesting to note in 2004, the VPA had something very different to say about biological boys playing competitive sports on female teams. In 2004, a biological male wanted to play softball on a girl’s team. Michael Marks, then with the law firm of Tarrant, Marks and Gillies, was the attorney for the VPA at the time. Here is what Attorney Marks had to say in a memo to the VPA dated April 7, 2004:
“We do not allow boys to play softball. Under Title IX, we cannot allow boys to play a sport if their participation would be to create unfair competition for girls. We have to maintain overall equity in our programs between boys and girls. In the spring, if the boys could effectively dominate both baseball and softball, we would not have equity. This is just like field hockey in the fall. If we allowed boys to play field hockey, the difference in strength would create the likelihood for domination by boys, and resulting in loss in opportunities for girls.”
The loss of opportunities for the Mid Vermont Christian girls basketball team is a reality, and it is a shame. Until the issue of fairness, respect and dignity for all players is resolved in a meaningful and practical way, all of our girls are sitting on the bench. Vermont’s biological female athletes deserve a fair game, too. Let the girls play ball on an even and safe playing field.
This is not a transgender matter, it is a matter of your daughter, your niece, your granddaughter, your cousin, your sister or the girl next door, who wants to play a fair, level and safe game against other biological girls over at her high school. Why are boys being allowed to play competitive sports against girls in high school anyway? Let the Mid Vermont Christian girls basketball team play a fair game.
Sheri J. Slack lives in Rutland.
