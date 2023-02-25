Two opposing opinion pieces in last weekend’s edition speak volumes about the decision by Vermont State Colleges System to radically remake the nature of our state college libraries. The proposed changes, which involve converting libraries into all-digital information centers, are planned for implementation within the next six months, a breathtakingly quick and shortsighted transformation of one of humankind’s most enduring and important repositories of knowledge.

The commentaries as written are in themselves revealing in what each has to say about our approach to learning and what we value in life.

