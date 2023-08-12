With the Green Mountain Care Board’s approval of health insurance rate hikes on Aug. 8, premiums for Blue Cross individual plans have doubled in the decade since Vermont Health Connect was established. Health care costs are skyrocketing. Medical debt is rising. And providers are burning out and quitting the profession. Vermont’s health care system is “a village on fire,” as one representative put it this spring.

No amount of tinkering will solve this crisis. In the fight for the right to health care, it’s “The People vs. Wall Street.” And it’s time for elected officials to choose sides.