Halloween may be great fun for those of us who like to dress up and party, but most pets do not share that enthusiasm. The doorbell is ringing often, there are loud children, an abundance of off-limits (to the pet), tasty candy and scary looking costumes — all of which can present problems for our pets. It’s important to keep your pet’s wellness and safety in mind while planning for the special day.

While you may think it is fun to dress up your pet, the vast majority of pets that are subjected to costumes do not agree. Cats, particularly, will not hesitate to let you know — often using their claws as emphasis — they do not appreciate a costume. There are a few important things to keep in mind if you choose to dress up your pet. Make sure any costume is loose and avoid tight elastic, which can cause swelling and pain. Tight elastic can also grab too much hair and be painful. Do not use paint on an animal and remember, some dogs will try to eat parts of their costumes, so watch them closely.

