As the saying goes, waste is a terrible thing to waste. They don’t say that, but they should. Because one of our member cities, Toronto, is doing everything it can to ensure it’s not wasting waste — specifically human poop, steaming piles of it. Steaming being the operative word here, which also includes all that heated water — from hot showers, dishwashers and washing machines — that we send to the sewer.

There’s a lot of wasted energy in the form of heat. Harnessing it and making use of that energy, then, helps ensure this energy, and those corresponding dollars, aren’t being flushed down the proverbial, and literal, drain.

