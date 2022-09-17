The environmental community scored a much-needed win recently in the Inflation Reduction Act, which became law last month. And, taken in context, much of that fanfare is warranted given the U.S. Congress was at a standstill earlier this year and was close to doing nothing on climate change this session. That anything came out of Washington this year on climate action was a near miracle.

The bill’s climate investments are, without question, historic. We haven’t invested in climate policy like this before. But an important piece of this bill will be meaningless if it stands alone. Specifically, what is missing from much of the climate conversation on the Inflation Reduction Act are the critical behavior change components of the bill and the obstacles that could potentially prevent the IRA’s much-lauded emission reduction benefits from materializing.

