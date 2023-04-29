In 1947, Levitt & Son built 17,000 houses on 1,200 acres of Long Island potato farmland at a cost of $50 million. At today’s values, that would be closer to $600 million.

That development opened the door for masses of young people (many veterans of World War II) to leave cities and create the concept of suburbia. Around the nation and Puerto Rico, Levittowns left their footprints — good and bad — but the company achieved what was needed: affordable housing for younger generations.

