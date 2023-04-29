In 1947, Levitt & Son built 17,000 houses on 1,200 acres of Long Island potato farmland at a cost of $50 million. At today’s values, that would be closer to $600 million.
That development opened the door for masses of young people (many veterans of World War II) to leave cities and create the concept of suburbia. Around the nation and Puerto Rico, Levittowns left their footprints — good and bad — but the company achieved what was needed: affordable housing for younger generations.
Every time I visited friends in Levittown, my father would always comment, “Coming home late here, you need the nose of a bloodhound to find your house. They all look alike.” Levitt only offered two house styles.
There were no trees, no landscape to guide you. “Small houses on a runway,” he said, and he was right. Nevertheless, and without excuse, Levittown paved the way for grander things to come in suburban living. Levitt didn’t create sprawl, but rather innovation and opportunity. Suburban sprawl probably could be blamed on subsequent faulty zoning, inferior planning and greed.
Today in Vermont, there are a plethora of laws and regulations governing the number of, what is called, affordable housing units that must be part of all housing developments. This number is usually 10% of the total units.
Some developments consist of more, but this “more” is always up for much debate when the developer wishes to earn a greater profit margin.
As there are laws governing the number of affordable housing units, there are regulations to determine how one qualifies for affordable housing. Right now, the rough formula is the tenant or owner should not have to pay in rent or mortgage more than 30% of income. There are other formulas always bantered about.
Vermont is in dire need of attracting young people to live and work here. The lack of affordable housing is a barrier to this economic imperative. The state needs desperately to increase the number of units and decrease the time it takes to build these units.
We can help solve the housing crisis and homelessness by having more ways and assurances that every development has a greater number of affordable offerings.
To get past the obstacles involved, we need to discuss the profit margins of developers — not so much to argue how much can be charged; but how the state and federal legislation can assist to help increase the number of affordable units per development.
The approach has to be a combination of using better building techniques to reduce costs to improve profits; state offerings of liberal mortgages and payment plans; and the feds chipping in where needed.
Levittown had the backing of very liberal costs and mortgage arrangements — supported by federal money. Levitt & Son also devised transformative ways to build — reducing building costs.
If all of the above means that the state and all participating parties must go the extra mile, then so be it.
Getting it done by everyone doing what is needed — everyone sacrificing parts of their monetary, political and social objectives to a future enriched Vermont — with enough young people living here to assure a greater economic and sustainable viability, then so be it.
Without the younger generations living and working here, Vermont cannot sustain its way of life. The economic burden will hamper all innovation. The only changes Vermonters could look forward to are the changes that will swiftly pass us by, created by other people, without our input.
— We need regulations that require more affordable housing per development.
— So, too, for financing, the state needs to be generous and ultra sensitive to the income shortfalls of a great number of young people.
— Leaders and developers have to emphasize that this housing has to reflect the needs and wants of younger generations.
— The design and environmental amenities must respond to younger people’s ways of living, development features must include elements to suit all young generations, including those who might be refugees.
— Refugees, young people and those in the near future leaving urban areas because of climate change are the citizens of the future Vermont.
— Developers must plan and build communities, not housing for these groups.
To put this in another way, I paraphrase some authored motivational words: “The trouble with not having goals is that you can run up and down the field and never score.”
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
