Helen Keller, perhaps the most famous disabled person in American history, achieved what she did in her life — advocate for social causes, lecturer on almost any subject, author a dozen books — because she had the benefit of a great teacher, Anne Sullivan. Mark Twain, upon witnessing that teacher in action, dubbed her “the miracle worker.”
No less challenged are many of the students at Barre City Elementary and Middle School who, for purposes of confidentiality, will be kept anonymous. I also use aliases for the teachers and staff to whom I refer.
On any given day, one finds eighth-grader Brandon Collier out in the hall being admonished for his behavior in the classroom. Once back in the classroom, he will act out again. He has been diagnosed with ADD (attention deficit disorder). Kenny Portis has been similarly diagnosed. When he doesn’t take his medicine, he is prone to fits of anger. Even more concerning are the hardships such boys endure.
“I was homeless,” Brandon informs his BI (behavior interventionist). “For a long time, I lived in a car.” Such stories abound in Barre City.
Darrell Stith was born addicted to methamphetamine. His biological parents are nowhere to be found. He was shuffled from one foster home to another until he finally got adopted. The adoptive parents have since divorced. Where that leaves 13-year-old Darrell psychologically, one can only guess.
Whatever is going on in society these days, the girls have not been spared. Marie Chambray is one of the most personable children one could ever hope to meet. That is on a good day. On a bad day, she refuses to participate in classroom activities. And she can be vehement about it to the point where the paraprofessional to whom she has been assigned, has no choice but to remove her to a room reserved for such students. There, she sits down with one of the paraeducators and develops a plan for how she will conduct herself the rest of the day. Only then will she be allowed back in the classroom. If the bad behavior persists, it’s back to the drawing board.
“I’ve been run off the internet by bullies,” mourns one transgender girl who has fallen victim to social media. A transgender boy tells his physical education teacher that he hates the game they are about to play “as much as I hate my homophobic father.”
Most of the students have stable home lives. Many, however, do not. Amid all this complexity, the faculty and staff have hit upon a solution. It begins with self-sacrifice.
Ms. Hampton is a “floater,” one who takes on many tasks, from teaching the WIN (“What I Need”) classes to serving as a substitute teacher when no regular substitute is available. She works an additional job on weekends — 12 hours a day, Saturday and Sunday — to pay for her one-bedroom apartment.
This month, she will be late paying her bills. Something is more important. The school has a “snack time” and she must make sure her bucket of snacks is full so that no child will be without.
“I don’t have much,” she says with firm conviction, “but if a small bag of M&Ms or a peanut butter cup will keep them going, I’m happy to do it.” Practically everyone on the staff has a bucket, or snack shelf, even paraeducators who don’t own a car but somehow make it to work and, with deft precision, assist as many as four “special needs” students during a single classroom session.
Another part of the solution is dedication. In each classroom there are school-provided maps and pictures of American statesmen and women. But there are also life messages that the teachers are determined to instill. They buy their own placards with sayings like “Be the ‘I’ in Kindness,” “Deep understanding is more valuable than speed,” “Everything you don’t know is something you can learn,” and “Don’t look down on anyone unless you’re helping them up.”
Finally, there is the element of love. The sentiment throughout the hallways and in the classrooms and offices is that the students “are all our children.”
During Teacher Advisory (homeroom) time, there are “comfort areas” available, complete with mats and pillows, a miniature basketball goal for shooting a Nerf ball, and sky-like coverings with clouds, kites and paper airplanes to replace the glaring lights. “Home Sweet Classroom” hangs from a teacher’s wall, another bit of evidence that the educators here are givers in a world that seems often on the verge of being overcome by takers.
Reminiscing about the old days of Barre City, the middle school principal talks about how the school once had a reputation for community service. He is anxious for a return to those days and supports an array of activities in that vein.
Two days before Thanksgiving, one can pass by Mrs. Bonhomme’s room and see piemaking going on. The apples are a donation from the cafeteria. Mrs. Bonhomme supplies the nutmeg, cinnamon, sugar and flour. Students do the mixing. The result is 25 pies for the Salvation Army. A recent coin drive brought in $245.48. That was given to the Food Shelf. Then came a sock drive. One-of-a-kind Christmas cards are being created for veterans. A hat-and-glove drive is in the offing. And caroling at a homeless shelter.
Students are learning not just what can be gotten from computers and books. They are coming to understand that to be a fully realized human being, they must view the world as it exists beyond themselves.
James Robert Saunders is a teacher at Barre City Elementary and Middle School, professor emeritus of English at Purdue University and lives in Plainfield.
