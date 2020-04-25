The pandemic is causing great suffering and economic damage, but we’re starting to see opportunities for positive change, as well. Remote conferencing over the Internet might be one of those silver linings. It is allowing for increased public access to government, and that could be a powerful force for the public good.
I have been a member of the Randolph Select Board for three years. Our five-member group has been remarkably effective, and our meetings are full of serious, respectful and productive discussions. This is wonderful, but we have a problem, and it is one that I suspect is shared by select boards across the state: Almost no one comes to our meetings. This is important because the residents of the town should see us at work and have a chance to hold us accountable between elections. It is one thing to send a private email or make a phone call, but it’s very different to deliver your message in person, in a public forum. It is also not unusual for an audience member who came to the meeting for a particular issue, to have valuable input on a different, unrelated topic. Our community is full of smart people who have wide-ranging interests and experience.
I understand why people don’t come to our meetings. A big chunk of what we do is routine. Most of the rest is noncontroversial. It’s often hard to know in advance how long a meeting will be. If you show up at a meeting because you’re interested in a certain topic, you usually have no good way to know when your topic will be up for discussion. In Randolph, a five-hour Select Board meeting is not unheard of. You could be in for a very long wait. I’ve occasionally seen folks stay at meetings long after the item they came for because they feel it might be rude to get up and leave in the middle. In addition, some residents don’t have good transportation options, some live 30 minutes away, some are home watching children and on, and on and on. These circumstances are all barriers to participation.
While video conferencing technology is not new, its use has increased dramatically as result of the recent need for social distancing. Many more people have been using this technology and are becoming increasingly comfortable with it. We on the Randolph Select Board have not yet set up video conferencing for our meetings, but we’re working on it, and it’s clear that doing so will lower residents’ barriers to civic engagement with the town. I’m looking forward to having this technology in place, and will argue for it to become a permanent feature of our meetings. The Supreme Court is introducing a live audio stream for oral arguments for the first time, and the Vermont Legislature is holding committee meetings on Zoom.
Our select boards should be more open and accessible to the public as well. Greater public participation makes our democracy stronger and makes our towns function better.
Larry Satcowitz is on the Randolph Select Board.
