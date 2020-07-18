Not many people alive today know that, exactly 100 years ago, Vermont’s normal schools — the state’s higher education facilities located in Johnson, Lyndon, Castleton and Randolph — were ordered to close down. At that point, those four schools were primarily dedicated to the training of the next generation of teachers (most of them women) who would, upon graduation, work in our state’s elementary and high school classrooms. In 1920, the Castleton Normal School had already been in existence for over 130 years. In 2020, Castleton remains the oldest college in our state and the 16th oldest college in the entire nation.
The profound history of what those four schools went through 100 years ago to redefine themselves and continue to provide essential education for the state’s high school graduates is still stored in the archives of the current state colleges. Those enthralling, inspiring histories, which tell how each school worked in 1920 to survive the close-down order, are recorded in 100-year-old, handwritten letters from members of the public, from legislators, from administrators and students, as well as in 100-year-old published books, photographs and school records. The stories behind why those 1920 schools were ordered closed and what, in 2020, has led to the current fragility of our state college system, are not at all the same. Each story is unique to the time period and to each of the four schools. But what hasn’t changed over the century is the essentialness of those schools and the fierce loyalty to those schools by Vermont’s citizens. Vermonters in both time periods have fully understood just how significant those four schools were and are for the education of thousands of our state’s youth and for the professional health of our entire state and region.
The decade of the 1920s had its own array of overwhelming challenges. Vermont and the nation were trying to recover from a similar pandemic — the H1N1 virus — which began in 1918 and took an estimated 675,000 American lives and 50 million lives worldwide. Additionally, over 116,000 American military personnel had died then, as a result both of the war and of the diseases the soldiers contracted. In the end of that decade, what is known as the Great Recession hit the world and crippled local and global economies.
In Vermont in 1920, in spite of the massive external and internal challenges, it was conviction and dedicated work by individuals to keep those Vermont campuses open for another century. Those four campuses have been some of the most critically essential elements in our state over all this time, providing high-quality education — leading to secure jobs and income for thousands of Vermonters (and others who attended the schools from “afar”) — ever since.
In this difficult COVID-19-filled era of 2020, Vermont’s state colleges are receiving some of the lowest state support in the nation. For the past 40 years, Vermont has ranked between 48th and 50th in the nation — the very bottom of the U.S. — for state support of its colleges. Yet, costs at the campuses have increased sharply in recent decades, due to a number of expensive challenges, new professional needs in the greater world and changes within the system.
We cannot give up on the VSC. We must find the path forward for those four schools and their many regional campuses all over our state for another 100 years (or more). To do so, we must acknowledge the huge, irreplaceable value Vermont has gained from having these remarkable, high-quality state colleges operating in multiple regions of our state and then we must figure out how best to support them and allow them to continue to be one of the greatest strengths of Vermont. To do so, it is essential to understand the immense, positive contributions these colleges have given to Vermont.
The two campuses of Northern Vermont University — Johnson and Lyndon — are credited with contributing $113 million a year to their surrounding communities. At NVU-Lyndon, the nationally ranked Broadcast and Digital Journalism Department has an Emmy-winning, daily news program that serves as the local news station for the Northeast Kingdom. All of the “Eye on the Sky” weather experts in our state are Lyndon graduates, as are a significant number of the TV news/weather personalities in the Burlington market. For the past 15 years, junior and senior Meteorology/Atmospheric Sciences students at Lyndon have provided customized daily weather forecasts to help VTrans with winter storm planning and response. Lyndon Meteorology/Atmospheric Sciences graduates not only have a strong regional presence, but also national recognition.
Lyndon’s nationally ranked Broadcast and Digital Media Department has provided local news, weather and sports to over 10,000 households on cable for over four decades. Watch ESPN and you are likely watching the work of a Lyndon grad who works behind the scenes. More than 30 Lyndon graduates work the cameras, edit the clips, and direct the shows that make up the sports powerhouse lineup.
NVU-Johnson, now designated as “a national COPLAC liberal arts campus of distinction,” has graduates from its journalism program well-represented throughout Vermont media and beyond. Alumnae are the current news editors for the Stowe Reporter, News and Citizen, the Waterbury Record, the Montreal Gazette, the Augusta Daily Sentinel, and other publications. Another Johnson grad is the editor of The Shelburne News.
Vermont’s K-12 schools are filled with teacher graduates from NVU-Johnson. A significant number of Vermont’s mental health therapists received their master’s in counseling at NVU-Johnson/Johnson State College, while others are working as substance abuse counselors throughout the state.
One of the high-impact learning components of Johnson’s science program is the focus on faculty-mentored student research, both within and beyond the classroom. The research experiences extend to having students present their research at regional, national and international conferences. Some Johnson students were selected to present their research before members of Congress, congressional staff, and federal grant administrators in April 2011 and again in 2016 at the 20th annual Poster on the Hill event sponsored by the Council on Undergraduate Research. Johnson students have also traveled abroad with their professor to Qatar University, where they presented their research at the First World Congress on Undergraduate Research.
For technical and agricultural education, Vermonters head to Vermont Technical College, which ranks No. 1 in Vermont and in the 96th percentile nationally as having the best “return on investment” of higher education dollars of any college or university in Vermont, based on a Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce study. VTC graduates are employed in literally every business in the state. Forty-eight percent of students are the first-generation of college attendees in their families. Eight-five percent of the student body are Vermonters. And another 85% of the students qualify to receive financial aid.
Academics at Vermont Tech are based on the applied learning model. In an applied learning environment, students are exposed to theory in the classroom and apply that theory in a laboratory setting. This is a hallmark of a Vermont Tech education and why its graduates are so highly regarded by employers.
The college has over 45 programs for its students in five schools: agriculture, plant and animal sciences; engineering and computing; general education; nursing and health professionals; and professional studies and management. Vermont Tech, this month, received national accreditation for all of its nursing programs. VTC’s annual placement rate ranks in the 98% to 100% range, meaning that 99% of all VTC graduates have a job within six months of graduating, with 98% or more employed in their field of study.
Castleton University has experienced four consecutive semesters of enrollment growth, culminating in the largest incoming class in its history in fall 2019. Castleton has developed strategic partnerships and articulation agreements with community colleges in several surrounding states. Castleton, like the other VSC colleges, has established very successful regional campuses for specific programs, such as the new three-year Resort & Hospitality Management degree in partnership with Killington Resort and the expanded nursing program at Castleton’s new Bennington campus.
Castleton has launched more than 20 new academic programs, including three-year tracks in several majors, and a fully online MBA program. In 2019-2020 alone, the VSC university won more than $8 million in federal grants and from foundations, including a highly competitive $2.25 million Title III grant, under the Strengthening Institutions Program.
It is critical that each and every Vermonter who is able to help — from all aspects of our state, be it regular citizens to government officials — create pathways to keep all four state colleges alive and thriving. The health of every single aspect of our beloved state depends on it.
Marjorie Ryerson lives in Randolph.
