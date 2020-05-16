Donald Trump started his tour as president passionately approving of almost all of the world’s autocrats and dictators. That has not changed since. Why does our American president so admire all these authoritarian rulers? Bernie Sanders says, “The president makes it more and more clear with every authoritarian or dictator that he meets that he not only admires them but wants to follow their lead.” There seems to be little evidence to contradict that assessment. How else could an American president who refers to himself as “a very stable genius” persist in a state of passionate admiration for his “good guys,” a group of wholly undemocratic autocrats who lie, cheat, steal and kill?
But let’s give the president the benefit of doubt and stipulate that he doesn’t really want to emulate these horrible autocrats. He simply has never understood them or, for that matter, the world in which we all live. What he sees is that they preside over countries that are essentially orderly, as compared with the often messy disorder of democracies like today’s America. For him, imposed order trumps democracy. So when he assumes presidential powers, he brings on board advisers he believes will support him in his search for that order.
As he moves into his new job, he finds there are two kinds of advisers on his team, those who understand the world and are prepared to offer straightforward, unvarnished advice and those who support him unconditionally. He fires those in the first group: Tom Price, James Mattis, Jeff Sessions, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Rex Tillerson and Dan Coats, to simply name a few. He is not interested in advice and opinions that contradict his own views and goals. He is interested in getting his advice from people who agree with him, or at least who are prepared to compromise their own views to maintain their jobs. So he ends up surrounded by blind supporters or sycophants who are simply not prepared to speak truth to power, either because they don’t acknowledge certain truths or because they are politically afraid to do so. This is a recipe for disaster in any true democracy.
The policies that have emanated from this White House have revealed a number of basic truths about our president:
— He is never wrong.
— He never admits a mistake.
— He blames someone/anyone else for his mistakes.
— He never admits his prior incorrect policies, even when changing them.
— These traits are reflected daily in our policies.
Domestically, he is the self-described “wartime president.” He trumpets the “total” authority of the federal government, but accepts it only sporadically. We have found him praising gun-carrying demonstrators in Michigan and others in Virginia displaying swastikas and Confederate flags and spouting racist propaganda. He has called protesters against stay-at-home orders “very responsible.” His primary political goal today is to get re-elected, and it is clear that in order to do so, he believes he will have to see the economy improve radically. So he refuses to accept national responsibility for coronavirus testing, tracing, isolation and treatment, passing it off on the states —so he can later deny responsibility for the disastrous effects of another coronavirus attack. Now, with the election looming and the economy in tatters, he advocates for opening up the country against the views of his scientific advisers and a majority of Americans, creating a situation which, it is predicted by those scientists, will once again ravage the country with the coronavirus.
Internationally, we have learned that only America matters. Only America is always right. Everyone who does not support us is somehow stupid, bad or evil. Everything that is wrong in the world, particularly if it negatively affects America, is some other country’s fault. We have seen the president pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, UNESCO, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Paris Climate Agreement and the UN Human Rights Council, as well as make threats to withdraw from NAFTA, NATO and the UN and the World Health Organization. He has clearly decided to end America’s strong political influence in world affairs. Who will take up that challenge — China? Is that really in our interest? None of this has endeared him or America to countries and people around the world who are used to the largely positive international role we have played in the past.
Quite the opposite: Domestically, he appears to be exacerbating the dangerous divisions that already exist here.
Internationally, he is isolating and diminishing us in a terribly complicated and dangerous world.
Haviland Smith is a retired CIA station chief who spent his career during the Cold War working on the Soviet Union.
