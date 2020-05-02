The problem for all Americans is there are only a few scientific absolutes available when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus. Yet large numbers of our population have chosen to disbelieve even those few absolutes and advocate for action that contradicts the only available scientifically based advice. The tragedy here is, absent a viable vaccine, we are in the middle of a battle which has two potentially disastrous facets: 1) The virus is killing us in record numbers and without appropriate measures, will continue to do so; and 2) Our economy appears to be heading for a depression which would rival or surpass the Great Depression. Focus on the economy and many, many Americans die. Focus on those deaths and the economy dies. The perfect Hobson’s choice!
Our scientists know what is true today and they have told us what history has taught about those issues. Unfortunately, they have little concrete knowledge of what is to come.
Fortunately, they are generally prepared to admit that. They have insisted that social distancing, contact tracing, testing, isolation and treatment are the best, if not the only, viable defenses against the virus. And there is ample evidence indicating that position is correct. On the other hand, we have recently learned it is not universally true that having once been infected with the virus, the infectee is not, as previously believed, immune to re-infection. This has cast serious doubt on one plan to reopen our economy by letting these previously thought to be “immune” citizens loose to re-occupy and energize the economy. Equally disturbing, we now hear from our scientists that those infected are susceptible to stroke, even the youth previously thought to be less susceptible. The point here is the coronavirus situation is constantly evolving. Our scientists learn something new every day and we must be thankful they are committed to confirming these new facts, even when they are disturbing. The only thing that matters is Americans be told the truth.
In contrast, many of our politicians and economists reject the scientific truths of the moment, preferring to act on what they would like to have happen — what is politically advantageous for them. Unfortunately, we need to go no further than the presidency to see the results of that rejection. It certainly would do little good to rehash all the half-truths and untruths uttered in the past months by our political leadership. When the White House incites American citizens to rise against the guidance and dictates of state governors, or encourages the wholly inappropriate injection of household cleaners or “light and heat” into the body to stop the virus, the bounds of propriety have surely been breached.
Our population is divided on these issues. Some believe in what the scientists say and think they should be heeded. Equally, many do not share that belief and advocate for the adoption of their theories. We have seen this recently in demonstrations for “reopening America,” even when the state or states involved have not even followed the rudimentary “rules” promoted by the White House. We have seen Americans congregating on beaches and in the street, many without masks or any other sort of protection. Many Americans view the prospect of quarantining as a violation of their constitutional rights.
In short, we are watching the politically led disparagement of our scientists and their recommendations for the solution of our coronavirus problem. Will these dissenting Americans, in the process of trying to save our crashing economy and maintain their human rights, make our health situation better or worse? The politicians say better, the scientists say worse.
Unfortunately, too many Americans have lost sight of one truly frightening fact. If the politicians are wrong and the scientists are right, the results for all Americans could be catastrophic. We could very easily be plunged back into another, probably more widespread and dangerous round with the virus. That is a situation we have already clearly proved we are unable to handle.
What are we to do?
Should we focus first on the eradication of the disease and the concomitant saving of our people? That would have the support of many Americans and follow the scientists’ prescription for success, but it may well bring a crushing depression, perhaps surpassing that of the 1930s.
If we concentrate on saving the economy first, a course of action ardently championed by many of our politicians and people, we may well end up killing unacceptable numbers of Americans.
It‘s the perfect Hobson’s choice.
Haviland Smith is a retired CIA station chief who spent his career during the Cold War working on the Soviet Union.
