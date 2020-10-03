There is not much to love about the United States right now.
What so many of us have become used to over the past hundred years is clearly a thing of the past, probably never to return. However, your choice in the coming election will have a critical bearing on where we are headed.
Gun and street violence are up.
Negative reactions to science are rampant. Too many Americans reject the facts presented by our scientists, on COVID-19 for example or climate change, and go with the political, anti-scientific positions promoted by our president.
Our Congress is almost completely non-functional. Our political parties are incapable of any sort of compromise, preferring instead an endless, pointless and non-productive war of words.
Our judiciary has reflected this schism between the right and the left in its leadership for the first time in a long time. The recent appointments of literally hundreds of federal judges on the conservative side of the political spectrum has changed everything. It has thrown a critical, normally fairly evenhanded government element into the support of one side of the political battle against the other.
Consider our reputation abroad. Even our closest former allies, outraged by many of our foreign policies, have turned against us.
Add to this a president who appears to be interested solely in himself and his own reelection. He has spent an inordinate amount of time denigrating our electoral system. He maintains that, if mail-in ballots are counted, a system which he clearly believes favors his opponents, the election will be an illegal farce. However, he believes it would be overturned in his favor by a judicial system which he has created and which he believes has its primary allegiance to him, not to the country. Yet, there is no objective evidence to support this.
Also, he believes he is the sole owner of power in the USA, thus completely rejecting the basic, constitutional principle of the division of power between the Legislative, Judicial and Executive branches of government. Unbelievably, he has refused to guarantee that, at the end of the election, if he loses, there will be a peaceful transition to the newly elected president! He clearly understands, according to his former press secretary, that the existence of disorder and chaos favor his candidacy in the coming election.
If you look carefully at his stated policies, you will see he accurately mirrors Russian policy. What he is really doing is methodically destroying the underpinnings of our American democracy, seeking to create a new America that is weak and divided domestically and growing increasingly incapable of maintaining the largely positive influence it has had on world affairs since the Second World War — all Russian goals.
So this is all very simple. If you are not comfortable being part of an America that is domestically relatively calm, that is an international leader and role model and that exerts its influence in favor of democracy abroad, then you need to vote for Trump in the coming election.
On the other hand, if you still see merit in what pre-Trump America used to be, if you believe there should be changes made here in America that would strengthen our democracy, then your vote has to go against Trump.
If you want to see changes here — in the status and treatment of minorities, in the Electoral College, in our overall voting system, including the role of money, in the inequities that exist between the rich and poor — and you would like to see more respect for immigrants or changes in our policing practices, Trump cannot be your choice.
None of these issues are of interest to Trump, unless they affect him positively. “True facts” are, for him, those “facts“ that are positive about him. Any “facts” that are negative about him are false. According to him, any election he wins is “fair.” If he loses, the election is “rigged.” His megalomania is astounding and incredibly dangerous for the future of our country, for it would appear he is out to change us in the most radical of ways. His autocratic tendencies grow more intense every day. His role models, those foreign leaders he truly likes and reveres, are the most autocratic and despotic rulers in the world today.
And so, each of us has a choice. We can vote to move further into the world of anti-democratic, autocratic rule with Trump, or we can vote to keep, and try to improve, our democracy for all Americans, without him.
Haviland Smith is a retired CIA station chief who spent his career during the Cold War working on the Soviet Union.
