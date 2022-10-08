Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the winners and finalists of the School Teacher of the Year national contest via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia.

 Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

For any American alive before World War II, the world today, almost a century later, is extraordinarily different from the preceding hundred years. In fact, the world today would almost certainly be far better off if it were playing by the rules that governed the Cold War.

The past hundred years, as violent as they often were, did not threaten the existence of the planet, despite having produced the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, our numerous involvements in the Middle East and, at the end of World War II, the Cold War.

