Here at the Vermont Council on Rural Development, we’re committed to listening to community members from around the state about the opportunities and challenges they see in their towns and supporting those who step forward to build an even stronger future. It is a critical time to be focused on our small cities and towns.

In recognition of the hard work underway in towns across the state, VCRD is inviting community leaders, volunteers and partners committed to Vermont to come together for VCRD’s Inaugural Community Social from 5 to 7 p.m. June 13 at Lake Bomoseen Lodge & Taproom. Our short program will feature updates on VCRD initiatives and issues vital to towns across the state, and is an opportunity to connect with friends old and new on the shores of beautiful Lake Bomoseen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.