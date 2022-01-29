At a time when Vermonters are debating topics from hound hunting to agricultural runoff management with unprecedented passion, we cannot afford to lose sight of our common ground.
We think the late E.O. Wilson, a biologist and conservation trailblazer credited with popularizing the idea of protecting biodiversity, who passed away Dec. 28 in Burlington, would have agreed.
Early in his career, Wilson was notorious for a feud with James Watson who, along with Rosalind Franklin and Francis Crick, discovered DNA. Wilson and Watson were intensely divided over whether the field of biology should focus on a molecular, or a species and ecosystems, scale. Yet after decades of debate, the two found their way to mutual personal and professional respect.
More importantly, they found each of their disciplines could co-exist, and advance the field as a whole.
We, Rosalind Renfrew and Kim Royar, are the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s wildlife diversity program manager and furbearer project leader, respectively. Our specializations are increasingly cast as conflicting faces of wildlife conservation.
Yet, as scientists and public servants, we find inspiration in the Wilson and Watson story.
We have both dedicated our careers to advocating for wildlife at the most impactful scale we can: that of entire populations. We implore Vermonters to remember that conservation at this scale requires us to actively cultivate our common ground.
As Wilson argued for decades, the threats facing our planet’s biodiversity are quite literally existential. Here in Vermont, our wildlife populations lose roughly 6,500 acres of habitat, the size of our capital city of Montpelier, every single year to development. Climate change threatens species limited to high elevations or at the southern edge of their range in Vermont, like the Bicknell’s thrush and Canada lynx. Invasive species like the hemlock wooly adelgid and emerald ash borer endanger the future of our forests.
In the face of such threats, Wilson saw that society must respond at scale.
Vermonters have been able to find our common ground and work at scale when our environment needed us in the past. We have been quirky and pragmatic, and rallied to pass measures like Act 250 and the Wetlands Protection Act, despite our differences.
But as the needs of Vermont’s wildlife populations grow more dire, our ability to rally again is threatened by the divisiveness gripping our entire country. Trappers and activists, hound hunters and property rights advocates, seem more at each other’s throats than we have ever seen.
The issues these groups lock antlers over are important and deserve a robust, respectful debate. But that must not cost us our ability to see how much we have in common, where the well-being of Vermont’s wildlife populations is concerned.
We hope Vermonters will join us in rediscovering a shared respect for all who care about wildlife, whatever form that care takes, and rallying to conserve wildlife populations wherever we can. That is the ethos that empowered our department to spearhead efforts like the restoration of the beaver, the development of statewide habitat conservation priorities, and the assisted migration of the federally endangered Jessup’s milk vetch.
We add our voices to the growing bipartisan call that Vermonters do what we have always done best and reinvest in our common ground.
The future of Vermont’s wildlife populations depends on it.
Dr. Rosalind Renfrew is a wildlife biologist and Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department wildlife diversity program manager. Kim Royar is a wildlife biologist and Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department furbearer project leader.
