I felt compelled to write this commentary on political fundraising practices, though not without misgivings in light of my loyalties. I am a committed D/democrat, both small and large “d,” on the left side of the ideological spectrum, and an occasional contributor to various liberal or progressive causes and candidates.
I mention that to provide context for this fact: On a typical day, I receive between six and a dozen solicitations. The precise number varies somewhat depending, it seems, upon the stage of a fundraising cycle. The requests for donations come mostly by email, but also by texts, FB and voicemail, as well as via the Postal Service. Most, though not all, come from the Democratic National Committee (the “DNC”) and its online fundraising platform for small-dollar donors, ActBlue. Solicitations from other political organizations, such as MoveOn.org, add even more to that daily total of six to 12 fund requests.
I am fairly certain many readers receive more numerous requests for contributions, perhaps if they are more frequent or heavier contributors. Mine come over the e-signatures of, and are therefore purportedly “from,” people like Kamala Harris, Jaime Harrison (DNC chair), Elizabeth Warren, Dr. Jill Biden, five or six high-ranking DNC staffers, Joe Biden, Eric Holder and various candidates for office, among others. Their messages occasionally convey gratitude for past support but more often, warnings that any letdown in giving will spell disaster for liberal candidates and aspirations. Twenty or 40 bucks more to support another, related cause or candidate would undoubtedly prompt additional requests by way of reply.
If these funds were being sought for any other cause or commodity, I would label such aggressive solicitation a scam. As it is, I can’t help feeling targeted on account of my age (75) and work status (semi-retired). Aggressive fundraising is an equal opportunity activity, pursued on all sides of the political spectrum. Judging from a New York Times investigation into the fundraising practices of both major political parties, including the use of prechecked boxes to enroll unwitting contributors in recurring donation programs, the Republican WinRed comes even closer to out-and-out harassment. It’s true, for most of the often lengthy pleas I myself receive, the small print at the end allows the recipient access to a form for managing how often you receive ActBlue emails; but I suppose I am not alone in failing to recognize this option until just recently.
Of course, all this points to a huge problem in American political life: the outsize role of money, especially from private, anonymous and big donors. But here I want to highlight a “smaller” but not irrelevant issue: that of information about, and accountability for, the funds that are raised.
No information is provided as to where contributions go or their purpose. Does funding support print or e-ads, social media, TV commercials, organizers, technology, administrative costs, or what? Even more glaring is the absence of evidence about the impact funds have. Do they actually change voter minds, boost turnout, or what? Yet, researchers have studied the impact of messages on behavior, including political behavior, for a very long time. Instead, solicitations in the name of Kamala Harris simply “promise you that every penny will be used to elect Democrats nationwide …” Or from the DNC’s Jaime Harrison: “Every last penny makes a difference.” But for what?
In any other arena, this kind of assurance, which amounts to a free pass, would be brushed aside if it were offered as a compelling rationale for continued funding. Even my own sector — higher education — has to provide more evidence of success, to accreditors, public funders and others, than “Trust me, every dollar is necessary.” Of course, there are elections that demonstrate the success or failure of campaign efforts. But their outcomes do not necessarily point to the efficacy of the funds raised. After all, the results might be obtained anyway.
Maybe it’s time to be a little more hard-nosed about our contributions. Without any evidence of what funds are for or the effect they have, or at least none that is shared publicly, the rationale for giving comes down to fear. If we stop giving, the other side will not, and disaster will ensue.
That is compelling, but not good enough to justify the aggressive fundraising tactics that mark everyday political life in America.
Daniel Regan is a sociologist, former Johnson State College dean of academic affairs and lives in Hyde Park.
