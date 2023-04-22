To be honest, I’m glad it’s almost over, and by “it” I mean National Poetry Month.
These past few weeks, it seems everywhere you turn someone has plastered a poem in a storefront window, or shared a poem-a-day on their social media, or tucked one of their dashed-off “pocket poems” in some random public place, including the napkin dispenser at my favorite diner. Normally, all you have to read at the diner (besides the menu) is the paper place mat with its local ads for personal injury attorneys, dental implants and crematorium services. I’m not saying I enjoy reading about being turned to ash and bone bits while eating my omelet, but at least the funeral home that placed that ad paid for the privilege of my attention.
I know, I sound like a curmudgeon, or philistine, or even worse, one of those book-banners who demand libraries remove from their shelves works like “Charlotte’s Web” because animal characters shouldn’t be able to talk. (But why then do the three little pigs get away with it?) I don’t want to be in the same town, let alone the same category, as those book-banners, but I can’t deny having some issues with poetry. Especially after being inundated with it for nearly an entire month, only reinforcing something I’ve already thought, which is most poems are downright confusing.
“But you don’t need to get it,” several poets have responded when I’ve made this assertion about their art. Their earnestness suggests they know something I don’t know. Well, maybe so, but what I do know is, when I am reading, I don’t like being confused. I also know that, just because a work has weird line breaks and an internal rhyme or two (or no rhymes at all because poetry seems to lack discernible rules), that doesn’t automatically qualify it worthy of my napkin dispenser.
Rereading that previous paragraph, even I can taste some sour grapes. But I’m a writer, too — a proud prose writer — and you don’t see my people telling our readers it’s OK if they’re left wondering, What in the hell was that all about? Plus, it irks me that we prose writers don’t have a month-long celebration, honoring our “importance and integral role in our culture,” which is what the Academy of American Poets wrangled for themselves back in 1996, when they declared April to be National Poetry Month, now the largest literary celebration in the world.
And why did this so-called academy have to choose April? Long before it became National Poetry Month, April already had a lot of stuff going on, good stuff like springtime and National Humor Month, the latter created to promote the importance of laughter to our mental health. Now that is a celebration I can get behind, or could get behind if National Poetry Month hadn’t come along and basically canceled it out because, let’s be honest here, poets aren’t exactly known for their sense of humor.
Which brings me to another beef I have with poetry, which is so much of it is a real downer. Let me tell you about the last poem I read, accidentally on purpose. And by accidentally on purpose, I mean I was procrastinating in my own (non-poetry) writing efforts, so after I finished looking at all the cartoons in my huge backlog of “The New Yorker,” I was forced to move on to the magazines’ other content. The short poem I happened to land on included phrases like “screaming in the silence” and “enormous pain.” It also included a part about a dead rabbit’s smashed-in eye socket. Not surprisingly, the poem was entitled “Sorrow.” You think?
I suppose it’s unfair and reductive to label poetry — one of the four major genres of literature — as nothing but depressing. But what I think is fair to say is the primary intention of most poems — even if they don’t involve dead rabbits — is to make readers feel. And therein lies one more reason I will be glad when National Poetry Month is over. Because sometimes I don’t want to feel. I just want to be numb. Numb is good.
The human condition is already enough in my face. If I want to immerse myself in “enormous pain,” I can just doom-scroll my way through social media. If I want to feel what it means to live and love in this volatile world, I can just stop binge-watching escapist TV shows, or forgo my nightly second glass of wine. Shouldn’t I be able to window-shop, without a bunch of poems evoking emotion glaring back at me through the glass? This just seems excessive, even cruel.
Which reminds me of yet another confusing and depressing poem, “The Waste Land,” by T.S. Eliot, with its familiar opening phrase — “April is the cruellest month.” I read that poem years ago and, despite its obscure allusions and shifting perspectives, I managed to discern it was about the decay of Western civilization. But I never understood that first line. Why such a nasty descriptor of a month that, as Eliot himself wrote, was “breeding Lilacs out of the dead land?”
Now though, as April comes to a close and with it a month of poetry forcing me to feel, feel, feel almost everywhere I go, I believe — wonder of wonders — that I finally get it.
Which is more than I can say about most poems.
Joni B. Cole lives in White River Junction. She is a teacher of creative writing and the author of six books. She can be reached at www.jonibcole.com online.
