To be honest, I’m glad it’s almost over, and by “it” I mean National Poetry Month.

These past few weeks, it seems everywhere you turn someone has plastered a poem in a storefront window, or shared a poem-a-day on their social media, or tucked one of their dashed-off “pocket poems” in some random public place, including the napkin dispenser at my favorite diner. Normally, all you have to read at the diner (besides the menu) is the paper place mat with its local ads for personal injury attorneys, dental implants and crematorium services. I’m not saying I enjoy reading about being turned to ash and bone bits while eating my omelet, but at least the funeral home that placed that ad paid for the privilege of my attention.

