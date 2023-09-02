I was driving down a tree-lined street when a maple leaf wafted in front of my windshield.

And so it begins, I thought, the onset of autumn. Of course, given it was barely September, the leaf could have fallen for any number of reasons, most likely the heavy rain we’d experienced the night before, rather than abscission, the natural process that causes the bond between a leaf and a branch to weaken thanks to shorter days and cooler temperatures.