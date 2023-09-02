I was driving down a tree-lined street when a maple leaf wafted in front of my windshield.
And so it begins, I thought, the onset of autumn. Of course, given it was barely September, the leaf could have fallen for any number of reasons, most likely the heavy rain we’d experienced the night before, rather than abscission, the natural process that causes the bond between a leaf and a branch to weaken thanks to shorter days and cooler temperatures.
I’d noted the fluttering leaf was still green, vividly so, but autumn, or rather the changing of the seasons, was on my mind. I was returning home from breakfast with a friend who had just told me she was in the process of seeking financial advice so she could close her business sooner rather than later.
“Why?” I asked, surprised by this news. The last time we’d met, maybe a year ago, her work and life seemed exponentially full — more clients than she could handle, travel plans, an idea for a new creative venture.
“My husband is starting to have memory problems,” she shared. “I’ll need to be more available as things progress.”
Memory problems. My Americano suddenly tasted bitter. This didn’t compute. How could a woman who had just biked over 30 miles to meet me for breakfast possibly have a husband (equally fit, as well as a formidable scholar) who was starting to experience memory problems? My friend shared this news in a matter-of-fact tone — I suspected she’d been processing this reality for a while — so I followed her emotional lead and simply offered the painfully inadequate, “I’m sorry.”
As we ate our breakfast sandwiches, she asked what’s new in my world. I have a tendency to go on and on, even when I’m trying not to hog the conversation. At one point, I heard myself complaining about an inconvenience I was experiencing with the postal service, “… and half the time the mailman doesn’t even show up!” To my credit, I caught myself just in time not to sound like a total ass. Try having a little perspective, I thought. What’s a couple of days without mail compared to my friend’s upsetting news.
Memory problems. Maybe it’s just the grimmer side of my imagination, but it seemed as if I’d been hearing that phrase more and more from friends talking about their spouses or, on occasion, themselves. And here I’m not just referring to my “old” friends, meaning those treasures in my life who are at least a generation my senior. Indeed, I am lucky enough to have several meaningful relationships with folks in their 70s, 80s, even 90s, whatever those numbers even mean. Maybe way back when you could envision what “80” looked like (when I was a kid, “80” looked something like Mrs. Claus’s great-grandma), but not so much anymore. These days, old age, psychologically speaking, could hit anytime, from the moment a millennial bemoans the fact that they’re turning 30 … to never.
But the spat of memory problems I’d recently been hearing about seemed to be happening to people my age-ish, 50s and 60s. These were people whom I met in graduate school or dancing at bars, people at the pinnacle of their careers, people who hiked 4,000-footers and assumed I’d still enjoy trailing along.
Maybe I was being paranoid, but it really seemed as if these memory problems had been cherry-picking a notable number of folks in my social circle, afflicting friends who weren’t even ripe, but, of course, dementia is indiscriminate, and the audacity of illness never fails to shock. I still shake my head when I think of yet another friend, the most sickeningly robust person I know, who has now been struck by two different cancers, each the kind that should only happen because, well, you know (lowered voice), “He was a smoker …” or, “He really should have worked harder to lose that extra weight.”
After lingering over breakfast, my friend and I hugged goodbye with promises to not let another year slip away without seeing one another. When I returned to my house, I made myself head to my desk, with that vivid green leaf I’d seen on the drive home still fluttering in my mind. Despite feeling unsettled, I intended to get right to work. Mercifully, I was greeted by the distraction of email, including an out-of-the-blue message from another friend whom I also hadn’t connected with for months. Seeing his name in my inbox made me smile … and brace myself. It turned out, however, he just wanted to say hi. His message was brief, just one paragraph letting me know he missed me before closing with the question:
“Where did the summer go?”
Where did the summer go? I thought, suddenly snappish. Well, take a look, my friend, it’s right there out my window. The sun is shining. The temperature is a balmy T-shirt degrees. And last night it was still light out, even after I came home from the ice-cream stand!
Of course, this fellow was only repeating an all-too-common sentiment, one I am sure I have uttered myself. Despite the warm weather, not to mention the realities of the equinox, this time of year already had people mourning the present, while projecting ahead to the start of a colder and darker season.
Let’s not rush it, I thought. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Perspective may not be my strong suit, but given all those memory problems I’d been hearing about lately, it seemed all the more important to make the most of the light we had left. The bond between leaf and branch might be weakening, I conceded, but we didn’t need to go there just yet.
Joni B. Cole lives in White River Junction. She is a teacher of creative writing and the author of six books. She can be reached at www.jonibcole.com online.