It’s here, the one time of year when I’m actually glad I’m not friends with any A-List celebrities. I’m talking about April Fools’ Day, of course, where it’s bad enough that ordinary people pull pranks on one another, but celebrities with too much money on their hands take this concept to extremes.
Consider the “hilarious” prank in which Ashton Kutcher (who hosted a popular show entirely devoted to “punking” other celebrities) hired actors to pose as IRS agents who then staged a raid of Justin Timberlake’s home, seizing assets while the singer watched and wept. I’m no fan of Justin Timberlake, not since he threw Janet Jackson under the bus after the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” incident of Super Bowl 2004 but, really, what part of an IRS raid is remotely funny?
And then there was the celebrity who had a prop designer make him a severed head with his face on it, which he then put in his fridge to prank his girlfriend. And another actor who punked his co-star by setting up a fake carjacking while she was waiting at a traffic light. And don’t even get me started on George Clooney, the king of Hollywood pranksters.
Thank goodness my friends are nothing like George Clooney. Still, I have been traumatized by my share of April Fools’ Day pranks, even when they were lame. Flashback to third grade, when a kid named Fred sidled into the seat next to me during lunch in the school cafeteria. Now, this was suspicious — Fred usually sat with his own gang of thuglets — but I was slow on the uptake.
“Hey, Joni, do you want my cupcake?” Fred kindly offered.
Did I want his cupcake? I was a kid who drank Hershey’s syrup out of the can. Of course, I wanted his cupcake. I took a bite. Ugh. Fred had dumped a ton of salt on the vanilla frosting, making it glisten like sugar — only not.
“April fools!” Fred hollered, drawing stares from all the other students, and ruining the rest of my life. Being of delicate sensibilities and stomach, I bolted from the cafeteria, making it as far as the hallway, where I retched into the water fountain — the same water fountain where I’d had my face shoved into the spigot countless times before by Fred.
Who started this ridiculous holiday anyway? No one is sure, but rumor has it April Fools’ Day originated in the 16th century, when France switched from the Julian calendar (where the year began on the spring equinox) to the Gregorian calendar (which switched the new year to Jan. 1). Back then, word traveled slowly, hence not everyone was aware of the change and continued to celebrate the new year on April 1, making them the butt of jokes.
It’s odd how, through the centuries, all sorts of people have embraced this humiliating holiday, yet a celebratory holiday like, say, Kwanzaa still draws some side eyes. (“Really? Do we need one more December obligation? And isn’t Kwanzaa just a Hanukkah knockoff?”) Even the media and corporate America seem to relish April Fools’ Day antics, like when Popsicle and Vaseline announced on Instagram they’d teamed up to create a product called Lipsicles, which, in truth, I wish hadn’t been a prank.
But especially now, given these tumultuous times, do we really need a holiday that provides yet another shock to our systems. Already we wake up to gobsmacking headlines — Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade … Florida House legislation erodes freedom of speech at public universities … State lawmakers propose a record 238 bills limiting the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans. You’ve got to be kidding, I think, but if those lawmakers are laughing, it’s probably at us, not with us.
Given the mean-spiritedness of so many April Fools’ Day pranks, not to mention the fact it has become next to impossible to distinguish real news from fake news, I seriously think this holiday should go the way of other bad ideas whose time has thankfully passed, like honoring slaveholders by erecting their statues in town squares.
In fact, I think April Fools’ Day should be made illegal, which makes a lot more sense than some other things that have been outlawed in certain states. And here I’m not just talking about the nutty states (you know which ones I mean), but also Vermont, where there is actually a law still in place making it illegal for women to get false teeth without permission from their husbands.
If I was a politician, banning this holiday would be central to my campaign, though now that I think about it, why should I even bother running for election. I’ll just post a fake headline or tweet — “Congress Outlaws April Fools’ Day” — and no one will be the wiser. Indeed, I can’t imagine a better way to serve my country because, in my opinion, there are only three types of funny. The first is funny peculiar. The second is funny ha-ha. And the third is funny, my ass, which is what I would say to my boyfriend if he ever tried to prank me by putting his severed head in our fridge.
Joni B. Cole lives in White River Junction. She is a teacher of creative writing and the author of six books. She can be reached at www.jonibcole.com online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.