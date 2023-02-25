‘Now what new mess are you making?” I can just hear the judgy tone in my cat’s voice, as she eyes the big square of cardboard on my dining room table, surrounded by a stack of catalogs, scissors, paint, glitter and an oversized glue stick. (Kitty and I often have conversations, at least in my head, a side effect of me being a writer and spending a lot of time alone, save for my cat.)

“I’m creating my vision board for 2023,” I tell her. “It’s going to be a montage of words and photos representing my New Year’s resolutions.”

