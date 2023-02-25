‘Now what new mess are you making?” I can just hear the judgy tone in my cat’s voice, as she eyes the big square of cardboard on my dining room table, surrounded by a stack of catalogs, scissors, paint, glitter and an oversized glue stick. (Kitty and I often have conversations, at least in my head, a side effect of me being a writer and spending a lot of time alone, save for my cat.)
“I’m creating my vision board for 2023,” I tell her. “It’s going to be a montage of words and photos representing my New Year’s resolutions.”
“But it’s almost March,” Kitty flicks her tail before settling herself on the exact catalog I was about to peruse for more pictures. (How is it cats always know the least convenient place to plant themselves?) “And besides, what’s the point?” Kitty says, raising a leg to clean herself. “Everyone knows New Year’s resolutions are a crock of ….”
“Kitty!” I don’t appreciate it when she resorts to vulgar behavior or language. Still, my cat’s opinion is hardly unique. Each year, I and roughly 200 million other Americans make New Year’s resolutions, usually in list form, though I prefer a more artsy approach. And each year, we have to endure a cacophony of naysayers, insisting resolutions are a waste of time.
“Lose weight? Yeah, yeah, yeah. Like I haven’t heard that a million times before.”
“Exercise more? I’ll believe it when I see it.”
“Learn something new? As if.”
I hardly need all these reminders that most of us, including me, will probably stick to our goals for only a couple of weeks, if even that long. Indeed, a day or two into January, #ResolutionFail had already started trending on social media, and statistics show only 8% of people will ultimately achieve their goals. Plus, just look at me. I haven’t even completed my vision board for 2023, yet I have already broken most of the resolutions I’m about to glue onto it.
I nudge Kitty over so I can tug free the catalog beneath her. This one is from the luxury retailer, Overland Sheepskin Co., a leftover subscription from the woman who lived in my condo before me. She must have had a much higher income than me because Overland specializes in “elegant essentials”— shearling-lined coats, fur throws and sheepskin rugs.
For someone like me, a sometimes vegetarian (failed resolution 2009 to present: Stop eating meat!), I browse through this catalog and can’t help but envision, well, skinless animals. Ugh.
Still, I cut out a photo of a pillow made from Tibetan lamb, and glue it to my cardboard square. Becoming a calmer person by surrounding myself with plush, squishy things is part of my vision for the year ahead.
Gradually, my cardboard fills with more aspirational images:
— A fresh-baked loaf of bread, not because I intend to do more baking (resolution #8: Cut carbs!), but because bread, for me, symbolizes home and hearth, which I want to more fully appreciate, rather than focusing so much on the stains on my carpet.
— An owl perched on a branch, representing my goal to be more attuned to nature, starting by going outside at least once a day, without complaining about the cold.
— A happy restaurant scene, to remind me to spend more time celebrating life’s special moments (especially now that dry January, thankfully, is past).
Working on this vision board, albeit behind schedule, not only serves as a manifestation of my 2023 resolutions, but also as a reminder to shut out the naysayers of the world. I am so sick of these sad sacks with their defeatist attitude and their hell-bent efforts to trash other people’s efforts toward improvement. Theirs are exactly the kind of voices my own head can do without; especially since I already get a lot of grief from my cat.
Across the bottom of the board, I paint the word “HOPE” in all caps, a reminder that, even though we are all human and fallible, we can still change our lives — and the world — for the better. What is it the Rev. Martin Luther King once said? “The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.” Speaking of MLK, I think it’s a pretty safe bet that he was someone who made New Year’s resolutions. (Hullo. “I have a dream!”) In contrast, you know who has probably never made a single New Year’s resolution? Marjorie Taylor Greene, which would help explain why she still acts like a third-grade bully.
An hour or so later, I complete my vision board, topping it with a generous overlay of silver glitter for that extra je ne sais quoi. I suspect all those naysayers who don’t believe in New Year’s resolutions also don’t believe in glitter, pooh-poohing it in the same way they’d discount fairy dust. Well, the joke’s on them, I think, placing my sparkly montage on the mantle, because this glitter has already worked its magic. Back in January, one of my New Year’s resolutions was to make a vision board, and now, not even three months later, I’ve already beaten the odds and succeeded at this goal.
Joni B. Cole lives in White River Junction. She is a teacher of creative writing and the author of six books. Joni can be reached at www.jonibcole.com online.
