The placard carried by a protester June 20 at the State House read: “Fight Poverty, Not the Poor” (Rutland Herald, June 21). That is an insightful statement because it points the finger in the right direction. It also rang a bell for me. It took me back to 1964, when it had been “discovered” that the national poverty rate was around 19%.

After the Neverland prosperity of the 1950s thanks to wartime productivity, poverty was not admissible. Something had to be done. President Johnson charged Congress with developing policy to address the problem. The result was the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, aka, “Johnson’s War on Poverty.” It was the impetus for, and the enabler of, many of the federal benefits we have today that have made a world of difference in the intervening 60 or so years — a generation. Medicaid and Medicare were established in 1965. The food stamp program was launched the same year. AFDC (Aid to Families with Dependent Children) made it possible for single moms to stay home and raise their kids. Title I funneled federal aid into inner-city and other underfunded schools to even out the scholastic playing field. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was launched. The 1960s saw the passage of the Fair Housing Act, two civil rights acts and the Voting Rights Act.