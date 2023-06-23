The placard carried by a protester June 20 at the State House read: “Fight Poverty, Not the Poor” (Rutland Herald, June 21). That is an insightful statement because it points the finger in the right direction. It also rang a bell for me. It took me back to 1964, when it had been “discovered” that the national poverty rate was around 19%.
After the Neverland prosperity of the 1950s thanks to wartime productivity, poverty was not admissible. Something had to be done. President Johnson charged Congress with developing policy to address the problem. The result was the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, aka, “Johnson’s War on Poverty.” It was the impetus for, and the enabler of, many of the federal benefits we have today that have made a world of difference in the intervening 60 or so years — a generation. Medicaid and Medicare were established in 1965. The food stamp program was launched the same year. AFDC (Aid to Families with Dependent Children) made it possible for single moms to stay home and raise their kids. Title I funneled federal aid into inner-city and other underfunded schools to even out the scholastic playing field. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was launched. The 1960s saw the passage of the Fair Housing Act, two civil rights acts and the Voting Rights Act.
Federal dollars were put where they could jump-start improvements in education, housing, health care and personal income. Did it succeed? The Center for American Progress has noted: “Our national poverty rate fell 42% during the War on Poverty, from 1964 to 1973.” (“The War on Poverty: Then and Now,” Jan. 7, 2014.)
But then the War on Poverty morphed into a war against the poor. In the early 1980s, the economy was foundering due in great part to a Fed interest rate hike to 20%, farms were treading water, and industries were decamping for union-free states and overseas. The middle class was dwindling. We all could see it happening.
Another protest sign at the Vermont State House reads: “Homeless Is a Policy Choice.” As alarm bells were going off, low-income people — especially AFDC families — became the scapegoat. In 1986, President Reagan attacked the welfare program relentlessly as a waste of money and played on the stereotype of the “welfare queen” who could sashay around all day in a Cadillac. (I personally didn’t know of any in Boston, where I lived.) This was the same Reagan who championed the fiction that, by rewarding the wealthy with even more wealth, their largesse would “trickle down” to the rest of us. What they and the government would do with all the money they “saved” was never a topic.
As the Council on Contemporary Families writes: “As it became more expensive to counter these unfavorable trends, politicians abandoned their commitment to continue the struggle. President Reagan cut the budget for public housing and rent subsidies in half and slashed federal assistance to local governments by 60%. … With budgets collapsing for schools, libraries, hospitals and other public services, local governments were unable to stop the decline of urban areas and the concentration of poverty there. The official poverty rate in central cities spiked.”
In the Johnson years, poverty was combated with realistic, boots-on-the-ground policies and money on the table. But has it risked becoming more of an abstract slogan, an ideal with no concrete solution? What does it actually mean to “fight poverty?” For that matter, what does it mean to “fight teen suicide?” Or to “fight addiction?” Or to “fight homelessness?” How do you get a handle on an abstraction? Do “I Love Rutland” yard signs, T-shirts, marches and chants do it?
You cannot “fight” an abstraction, any more than Don Quixote could knock down a windmill with his lance. But each one of these abstractions has identifiable root causes that must be parsed out. The root causes must be addressed, or all the protesting and empathizing will be meaningless. That this was not done decades ago as the problems were beginning to fester, means we are now in crisis. Why are Vermont teens choosing to end their lives? Could it be because all the attention is going to boosting the market appeal of our state while pretending the “death by despair” does not exist in this land of Old Farmer MacDonald? While the few hardworking agencies, resources and offices that serve the low-income are stretched and begging for money? While the future looks so hopeless that you just want to get out of here, whether into the oblivion of drugs or onto the highways?
Why are our schoolchildren not doing as well as they might, or were? Is it because their parents and teachers are screaming at each other, creating serious distraction, demoralization, upset and confusion and making the future look very scary, unfriendly and unreliable? Do we imagine that the kids are immune to all this?
We have just witnessed one of the most egregious derelictions of duty to the populace by any self-proclaimed progressive legislature one can imagine. Apparently, “homelessness” is no longer quite the abstract term it was, but only since so many Vermonters have mobilized to express their outrage. “Not my problem,” “It will self-resolve,” no longer flies.
Poverty is a lack of money for the sufficient necessities of a decent life. Homelessness is the lack of shelter that is safe, sound and sanitary — and secure — where you can rest every night, keep your belongings, maintain responsibility for your affairs, and raise children who know how to actually live in a house rather than a shelter. Suicide is death by despair. Addiction is fatal attraction to poisons that will eventually kill you beyond your control. Every one of these scenarios has a solution that must be grounded in no-nonsense policy, willing, long-term engagement and financial commitment.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.