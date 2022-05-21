We certainly live in divided times, but this is nothing new. Divisions ebb and flow, and we are currently at another high point. Sometimes, I wonder if the “United” in USA is aspirational or a depressing joke. Luckily, I do see some glimmers of hope, in Vermont and in my home state of Michigan, which I will mention below.
I’m from the second half of the Baby Boom generation, so if you’re younger than 30, go ahead with your “OK, Boomer” reaction. But I was only 9 years old when Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated. The next year, I could only glimpse the Woodstock Music Festival from TV news, several years before I learned to play guitar.
I am the oldest of three siblings. If I had an older brother, he would have either been drafted into the Vietnam War, protested the war on a college campus or crossed the Detroit-Windsor tunnel into Ontario, Canada. As a young music fan, I was keyed into the music of the 1960s and 1970s, including the peace songs, protest songs and civil rights anthems, on folk and electric guitars.
Both Democratic and Republican presidents, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon, were not honest about the Vietnam War. This sowed division among my fellow Boomers, those who served their country and those who opposed the war. I have always been sympathetic to those on both sides of the divide. As a youngster, I looked up to the elders in my generation. But sadly, today, I am disappointed with my generation, which it seems did not learn the lessons of that time. Instead, we either continue sowing division, or fall for the “us versus them” con job.
“C’mon, people now, smile on your brothers, everybody get together, try to love one another, right now. Right now! Right now!” — Get Together, Youngbloods, 1967.
“War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing!” — Edwin Starr, Motown Records, 1970.
Later, another president (an early Baby Boomer) rekindled those divisions for his own personal gain. His election campaign and presidency were fueled by stoking more division among the citizens of these so-called “United States.” In the 1960s, this now-former president neither served in the Vietnam War nor protested the war. Instead, his bone spurs got him off the hook. But he made a mental note of where the fault lines lay within his own generation, which he exploited during the 2016 campaign, and prior (i.e., the Obama Birth Certificate con).
Those who proudly served their country in Vietnam may have been conned by Johnson and Nixon. Sadly, some voters were conned by Trump. As more is revealed about Jan. 6, 2021, and more insurrectionists are arrested, it becomes ever more clear that Donald Trump couldn’t care less about those who “fought like hell” for him on that day. Much like his pal, Vladimir Putin, couldn’t care less about the soldiers and conscripts he sent into Ukraine.
“I sell the things you need to be / I’m the smiling face on your TV / I’m the cult of personality / I exploit you, still you love me” — Cult of Personality, Living Colour, 1988.
“Where have all the flowers gone … When will we ever learn?” — Pete Seeger, 1955
But on a positive note, I would like to give kudos to Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMurrow and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott for pointing us towards unity over division. Also, a shout-out to my ninth-grade civics teacher, Mr. Grindstaff.
Senator McMurrow stood up for herself against false accusations, and stood up for LGTBQ Michiganders. They were targeted by a Republican colleague for fundraising purposes, using the current CRT, “parental rights” and “grooming” memes of the GOP. McMurrow represents eight suburban cities, including Bloomfield Hills, the boyhood home of Mitt Romney.
In McMurrow’s viral speech in the Michigan Senate, she mentioned “redlining,” which was a real thing when I was growing up. I lived four miles from north of Detroit. After interstate highways gobbled up land in Detroit, real estate laws and practices caused segregation in Metro Detroit, which rivaled that of Mississippi or Alabama. My high school had about 2,500 students, and less than 10 students were African American.
Redlining was not something that K-12 public school teachers “indoctrinated” children on, as today’s anti-CRT hysteria suggests. Instead, redlining was perpetrated by politicians and business people on society at large. As a youngster, I loved hearing Motown songs on the radio. But redlining prevented me from going to school with African American students.
When I transferred to Michigan State University, there were African American students on campus. But due to learned behaviors and perhaps distrust, self-segregation continued on campus. It wasn’t until I began working in the auto industry that I worked alongside Black IT workers. In addition, women IT workers were also well represented. Sadly, things changed over time after NAFTA, as more auto plant closings à la “Roger and Me” continued on until the Great Recession. Whenever hard economic times appear, that’s when those who seek to divide us step in.
We are seeing this again now. The railing against CRT by GOP politicians and candidates is a manufactured wedge issue, to incite more fear amongst their base voters. The use of the “dog-whistle” CRT acronym (a college-level legal theory that is not being taught in K-12) is meant to gin up racial animosity. This is also a diversionary tactic. The GOP would rather talk about anything else other than Jan. 6. Notice how candidates who were in Washington, D.C., that day are often the ones who would rather talk about CRT.
On another positive note, here in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott proclaimed last week as “Inclusion Week.” Almost 50 towns in Vermont have adapted a Declaration of Inclusion. The people spearheading this effort are a small group of retired business people from Rutland County. They understand that treating other people fairly and with respect (the Golden Rule) and seeking more unity, is good for democracy. It is also good for business. Business groups, such as Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, have recently held a webinar on this topic. While some politicians across the country try to divide us and dismantle democracy, it’s heartening to see a positive response here in Vermont.
We can’t change history, but we can learn from it and take a better path going forward. McMurrow also said: “No child alive today is responsible for slavery. No one is this room is responsible for slavery. But each and every single one of us bears responsibility for writing the next chapter of history. We decide what happens next and how we respond to history, and the world around us.”
Jan. 6, the Trump presidency and QAnon conspiracies will also become part of our country’s history. Some may try to prevent the truth from being exposed, or try to ban the teaching of some aspects of our history, or worse, ban or burn books. These efforts will likely be futile. Current and future generations of students can always find the lessons of history by searching Google, or asking Alexa ... of course, with careful vetting of sources, in order to weed out misinformation.
I benefited from a civics class in ninth grade, which included what is now called “media literacy.” My hope is that more schools will make room for civics education going forward.
“Read it in the Sunday papers” —Joe Jackson, 1978.
Ron Pulcer lives in Rutland Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.