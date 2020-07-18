The growing concern on the minds of Vermont families right now is what will happen for students this fall.
In states around us, decisions have been made. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this week that schools will be allowed to reopen if they are in a region with a 14-day average daily infection rate of 5% or lower that is also in Phase 4 of economic reopening. New Hampshire will not require any schools to reopen this fall, but is offering guidance on how districts can do so safely. Schools that do reopen must provide accommodations for students and educators who are not able to return due to underlying health concerns.
Meanwhile, school officials in Los Angeles and San Diego, the two largest districts in California, said this week their year will begin with online classes only. Many others, including New York City, are planning to have each student attend class in person only some days while doing work online the rest of the time. The school district in Columbus, Ohio, expects to bring back younger students in shifts while having high schoolers take all their classes online.
The will we/won’t we is a maddening struggle for families to plan around, and make adjustments if there is no in-person provision.
But restarting the education machinery is dauntingly expensive for cash-strapped states fighting the pandemic and waiting for the economy to show signs of recovery.
The Associated Press reported this week that as school districts across the country decide how and when they can bring students back to campus safely, a major sticking point is emerging: the money to make it happen.
According to the AP report, keeping public schools for 50 million students and more than 7 million staff safe from the coronavirus could require more teachers and substitutes, nurses and custodians. School districts will need to find more buses to allow for more space between children and buy more computers for distance learning. They’ll need to buy sanitizer, masks and other protective equipment. Some are putting up plastic dividers in offices and classrooms.
While public health concerns are getting most of the attention, especially with the nation’s infections and hospitalizations rising, costs have become a major consideration.
The Council of Chief State School Officers was quoted as saying that safely reopening public schools could cost between $158 billion and $245 billion, while the American Federation of Teachers put the figure at $116.5 billion. The Association of School Business Officials International estimates that reopening will require additional spending equivalent to about 3.5% of districts’ normal budgets.
Teachers need personal protective equipment (PPE), which, as we have seen, is expensive and not easily accessible.
Many districts are hoping Congress will step in. But partisan divisions over whether states and schools should reopen with greater speed could stall the process.
Lawmakers, including Vermont’s own Peter Welch, say coronavirus aid will be the highest-profile item on the agenda when Congress returns next week, including how much money to make available for school districts.
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, has scoffed at the $3 trillion overall aid package Democrats are calling for, but he has said funding education will be a priority.
And, of course, there has been the ultimatum: President Donald Trump has threatened schools that don’t reopen for full, in-person classes could see federal money reduced.
On conference calls with governors, Vice President Mike Pence has been critical of states because only a small portion of the $13 billion — 1.5% as of last week — had been paid out. Chip Slaven, the chief advocacy officer for the National School Boards Association, said slow spending of that money should not keep Congress from providing more money to make schools safe for reopening. Districts are still trying to figure out how they can spend the money in accordance with guidelines set by U.S. Department of Education, he said.
“The whole point of the federal government is — when there’s a national emergency like this — is to step up to the plate with a plan, with resources and with help,” he said.
He is right. And we have to hope, as each state mulls what is the best decision for its students, teachers, staff and communities that our nation’s leaders are prepared to put schools in the best — and safest positions — they could possibly be in.
