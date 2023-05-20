Every occupation has catchphrases. Tony the barber always said, “You’re right next,” whenever an impatient customer asked how long he’d have to wait for a haircut. When I worked as a carpenter, our tongue-in-cheek refrain was, “Close enough.” In workshops and education courses, teachers are always informed that the breakthrough theory or method the course is promoting is based on “data” and “what the research tells us.” The instructor’s tone, however, is never tongue-in-cheek.
It should be. Consider these specimens of actual education research, gleaned from Poor Elijah’s extensive collection:
A study conducted by federal and university experts determined that most juvenile crime happens after school hours, as opposed to during school hours, when most juveniles are in school.
According to a specialist in teenage sexuality, teenagers who drink alcohol are more likely to have sex. This confirmed what teenagers themselves discovered some time ago at drive-in movies.
Investigators probing adolescent behavior calculated that a 20¢ tax on six-packs of beer would lower gonorrhea rates for 15- to 19-year-olds “by almost 9%.” Their findings apparently rest on the assumption that teenagers who are thinking of having sex will decide not to if it costs them each an extra dime.
A bestselling pediatrician-turned-education-expert has deduced that there’s no such thing as a lazy student. His “science” tells him that children never “decide not to make an effort.”
British and American researchers concurred that overweight children are more likely to be picked on.
A Georgia team discovered that students who complete algebra in eighth grade tend to do better in “higher level” ninth-grade math classes. Also, there appears to be a correlation between “success” in ninth-grade English and “reading lots of books” in eighth grade.
An ACT-sponsored analysis determined that students who can read “complex” material are more likely to be ready for college than students who can’t read complex material.
Students “rejected by their classmates” are “more likely to withdraw from school activities.”
Preschoolers whose parents drink and smoke are more likely to choose alcohol and cigarette accessories for their Barbie dolls.
Students who “rank in the bottom fifth of basic skills have a low probability of completing college.”
Children with “academically oriented friends” tend to do better academically, while those whose friends are “delinquent types” are more likely to wind up in trouble.
Impressed?
In 1993, the research conclusively told us that girls were achieving less than boys and were victims of an education “gender gap.” By 1994, these conclusions were “under attack,” and by 1999, the data were telling us “boys, not girls,” were the ones achieving less and were the actual victims of the education “gender gap.” Along the way, the research proved that single-sex schooling could solve the problem, until a March 1998 report “cast doubt on the value of single-sex schooling,” a charge that was irrefutable until an April 1998 report confirmed the “benefit in single-sex classes.” In 2001, the research demanded that schools “give single-sex classes a chance,” except when it concluded with equal certainty that single-sex programs were a “failure.”
Most people associate data and research with facts, figures and experimental results. Unfortunately, education’s numbers mostly come from standardized testing, which has proven so unreliable that its reputation for producing meaningful data lies in well-deserved ruins. When the RAND Corp. concludes that today’s standardized tests identify not “good” and “bad” schools, but “lucky” and “unlucky” schools, you’ve definitely got a data problem.
When education researchers aren’t citing faulty numbers, they’re basing their conclusions on feelings. For example, those conflicting gender studies rested on notoriously unreliable student surveys and evidence as weightless as “boys call out in class eight times more often than girls,” which is why sensible scholars and critics complained about “flawed research claims,” a “small body of research,” and “questionable findings.”
Similarly, a 2004 evaluation of Maine’s statewide laptop distribution headlined that laptops made a “significant and positive impact” on the “quality of work and student achievement.” Except those rosy conclusions were based on the “perceptions” of “teachers, parents and students,” on their “opinions, but not actual hard data.” In other words, the evidence consisted of what students and teachers “believed” had happened, not on any documented improvement in student performance.
The American Educational Research Association even endorses a tool they call “data poems.” Employing this method, educators allegedly can “focus, interpret, clarify and communicate qualitative research” by writing and reciting a poem. Researchers have the option of collaborating with a professional poet to revise and polish their “poetic representations of data.”
Don’t look for this species of research at a physicists convention.
And don’t expect to be stunned by the following final bit of research into the link between teacher qualifications and student achievement. Thanks to the tandem inquiries of two research teams, we now know that students with “experienced,” “fully qualified” teachers tend to “outperform” students whose teachers are less experienced and “not fully credentialed.” In an equally shocking development, students whose teachers have “higher literacy skills” and “numeracy skills” tend to score higher in reading and math.
Education research rarely satisfies real scientific standards. That’s because education isn’t a science. It’s an art and a craft. That doesn’t mean teachers don’t need knowledge of their subjects, or I can’t improve my technique in the classroom. But education “research” is fundamentally anecdotal, so what I observe for free in my classroom isn’t necessarily any less valid or informative than an expensive study of someone else’s classroom, especially when most of those studies are conducted by experts who’ve rarely, if ever, worked in a classroom.
The education establishment has lavished a budgetary fortune, often public funds, on research that’s yielded little more than meaningless numbers and sentiment dressed up as evidence. Schools have squandered scant resources and time hopping onto a long parade of purportedly research-based bandwagons. Even worse, decades of students have been the unwitting guinea pigs of a pseudoscience that more often suits education experts’ philosophical preferences than it serves either students or the truth.
The nation, its schools and our students would be better served by common sense.
If the research tells us anything, that’s it.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
