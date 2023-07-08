It’s July, and most American students are two or three weeks into summer vacation. But as academic achievement continues to decline, and the cumulative, long-term effects of COVID closures mount, many policymakers have resumed their longstanding campaign against summer recess. Should public schools continue to give American students the summer off? Or is summer vacation a pernicious tradition we can no longer afford?
Many experts will tell you summer recess is an outmoded vestige of a bygone “agrarian” age when most Americans lived and worked on farms.
The problem is, this pre-Twitter designation ignores a few inconvenient facts. First, farms have always been busy places, even in months that aren’t July and August. Second, it’s been over a hundred years since most Americans lived in rural counties, let alone on farms, but summer vacation remained an accepted, positive aspect of American life even after most of us had moved to suburbs and cities. Third, widespread compulsory public school attendance became the rule around the same time we were moving off the farm and away from summer field chores. Fourth, our current two-month summer vacation became an institution not because of farmers and farming, but largely at the insistence of a growing 20th-century, urban middle class that fancied a summer vacation like the Vanderbilt family’s.
In fairness, critics also present a more academic case for getting rid of summer. They point to the skills and knowledge that students lose when school isn’t in session and the time it takes each September to reteach what vacationing students have forgotten. Everybody who’s ever taught in or attended school knows that much of September is spent reviewing material that’s been presented at least once before.
Opponents of summer vacation assert that that’s a bad thing. Except, if you think about it, whether you’re mastering the multiplication tables or a vocational skill, taking a break, reviewing, and then building on that renewed foundation is how we learn almost everything. While it’s true that most adult learners don’t get two months off to regroup before they resume learning, compensating for summer vacation isn’t the reason teachers review with their students. We review because that’s how students acquire and practice knowledge and skill. And we don’t limit review just to September. I review all year long.
For example, I teach capital letters to all my students. In sixth grade, we spend a few weeks. By eighth grade, we spend a few days. Summer vacation isn’t the reason I need to teach punctuation every year. If we stopped giving students July and August off, I’d still have to teach it every so often. And I’d still have to repeat much of what I’d already said, faster with each repetition, the same way I do now.
Some critics of summer vacation fold their objections into a general call for American students to spend more hours in school every day throughout the year. They correctly point out that United States students spend fewer annual hours in school than students in some other developed nations, and attribute Americans’ disappointing results on international tests to our shorter days and school year.
Education statistics deserve all kinds of skepticism, but two things are true. How much time you spend on learning matters. But what you do with that time matters more. That means what teachers do with the time, as well as what students do with it, and after it when they’re home.
Critics who complain about the length of our current school day and year need to examine how we use the time we already have before they demand more time. Examine what many plan to do with their proposed longer days, and you’ll find everything from remedial instruction, which used to be known as staying after school for extra help, to chess and drama clubs, which used to be known as after-school chess and drama clubs. Proponents also envision using the extra time to develop vaguer “nontraditional skills” like “leadership” and “resiliency.” Their “seamless learning experience” includes “a web of community services” and experience in “relevant real-world settings,” formerly known as after-school jobs.
At the same time experts are recommending more school hours, they’re also complaining that American children lack sufficient “playtime.” They view that deficiency as a “troubling health and school issue” and call for longer recesses during the school day. In other words, instead of sending children home to play after school, let’s make the school day longer so we can give children more time to play before they go home.
How nuts are we?
If we’re serious about school time, we can address how many days students miss due to truancy. We can recognize that roughly 10% of first-graders nationwide are chronically absent and that the percentage rises dramatically in districts “serving poor children,” in some cases ranging above 50%. We can recognize that those children’s scores predictably depress overall school averages, and that remediating those students cuts into teachers’ class time with their other students who don’t miss school. Besides, expecting children who already don’t attend school to attend longer school days and years doesn’t sound like much of a solution.
We can address how many minutes and hours teachers are compelled to spend on classroom management and how much chaos they and their students are forced to endure at the hands of a disruptive few. We can frankly consider the mass of counterproductive regulations, the threat of litigation, and the pipe-dream behavior theories that continue to rule our schools.
We can address how much time schools divert to social services. We can address how vague, nonacademic objectives have supplanted academic content and skills in our classrooms. All this excess and error cost us more than a summer season every year.
Finally, we can understand that giving children the summer away from school isn’t a waste of their time — unless we’re saying that being at home is a waste of their time.
If that’s the case, then we’ve got a far more serious problem than spending summers in my classroom can solve.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.