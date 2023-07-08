It’s July, and most American students are two or three weeks into summer vacation. But as academic achievement continues to decline, and the cumulative, long-term effects of COVID closures mount, many policymakers have resumed their longstanding campaign against summer recess. Should public schools continue to give American students the summer off? Or is summer vacation a pernicious tradition we can no longer afford?

Many experts will tell you summer recess is an outmoded vestige of a bygone “agrarian” age when most Americans lived and worked on farms.