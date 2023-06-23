Imagine you’re sitting in your doctor’s waiting room. You’re facing a choice between the Reader’s Digest you started at your dentist’s office last June and a People Magazine profile of Brad Pitt’s dating history.
Desperate, you reach for the least wrinkled issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. The cover features Bill, a young man in shorts and a T-shirt, posing on his bicycle in front of a hospital. Bill is 20, unemployed, and not enrolled in college. Nonetheless, the caption declares him “qualified to lead” a medical “revolution.”
Naturally, you’re intrigued because your cousin, Ronnie, is also 20, unemployed, and barely qualified to lead an expedition to Wendy’s. Could the cover be a rare example of medical association humor?
It turns out the article is entirely on the level. In fact, it was penned by the Journal’s senior editor. He begins by recounting how he and Bill snuck into the hospital so Bill could pass out leaflets to patients on their way to surgery, detailing how they could best disrupt their own, and everybody else’s, medical care. Bill knows all about surgical techniques because he had his appendix out when he was 15. Also, he watches “Chicago Med.”
Naturally, I’m kidding. No serious, scientific professional journal would ever promote ideas and actions as unserious, unscientific and unprofessional as Bill’s.
An education journal, on the other hand …
Welcome to an actual archived edition of Teacher magazine, one of the education world’s publications of record, where the senior editor actually does sneak into a public school with a 20-year-old revolutionary expert, boldly ignoring the sign requesting visitors check in at the office. This, by the way, is the same Teacher magazine that periodically runs hand-wringing dissertations on the perils of lax school security.
Eventually, after waylaying numerous students and distributing leaflets advocating a “school-wide walkout,” they encounter the vice principal, who asks them to leave.
According to Bill, this proves that schools are “like prisons” and principals are “wardens.” The editor concurs, characterizing their experience as “classic intimidation,” as opposed, presumably, to “classic trespassing.” He then lauds Bill’s ultimate ambition, which is to “bust” everybody out and “blow the school to next Tuesday.”
How’s that for editorial responsibility? Bomb scare, anyone?
Bill’s a decent guy, though. He’d return to “rebuild it, brick by intellectual brick.”
Unfortunately, Bill’s post-adolescent brainstorms suggest he’s currently a few intellectual bricks short of a load. It’s equally clear he can’t borrow any from his editor.
Based on his eight years as a “gifted and talented” student, Bill has launched a website where he posts his manifesto, “Ten Ways to Rock Your School.” His suggested “school report card” assesses and scores nine revolutionary criteria, including class “excitement,” “odor of locker rooms,” “cafeteria food,” “cleanliness of bathrooms,” staff “friendliness,” “use of hall passes,” and, ironically, “grading.”
He advocates “de-testing,” where students refuse to answer questions on tests. He also promotes “unschooling.” This occurs when students just “don’t go,” an instructional technique formerly known as “truancy” or “dropping out.” Unschooling is all about “an ever-expanding web of goals, dreams, interests, passions, mentors, challenges and inspirations.” Bill concedes this part of his plan “still might sound a bit vague.”
Bill’s eighth recommendation, “Hold a meeting,” isn’t vague at all, beginning with Step #1, “Have food or drinks.” Naturally, participants “sit in a circle,” with everybody stating “who they are.” The meeting’s purpose, aside from being “interactive and fun,” is to “come up with a clear goal” by having “plenty of brainstorms.” After that, you “assign some sort of role for each member,” “create a To Do List” and a “Wish List,” and “set up a time and place for the next meeting.”
By the way, Bill supports his crusade by selling “School Sucks” T-shirts.
Bill urges his supporters to “get on the school board.” Apparently no stranger to politics, he notes “if you’re an adult, the easiest route is to get on the ballot.” If you’re a student, you may first have to demand a student seat on your board. That way, students who aren’t deemed old enough or wise enough to vote for members of the school board, can vote as members of the school board.
Bill beams some ideas directly at teachers. We’re supposed to “think good discussions and big questions,” “form a committee of cool local teachers,” and again “sit the class in a circle.” Administrators should consult students for “all major administrative decisions” and hold “interesting” assemblies.
Bill’s school of the future is a 24-hour “learning center” where “a kid goes to the front desk and says, ‘I’m interested in working with a senator.’” This is a world where each student invents his own curriculum “according to his interests,” where students are “smarter,” teachers are “happier,” and “discipline” is a relic of the past.
Students have a lot to offer each other and their teachers. That’s partly why I’ve spent so many of my days and years in their company. But Bill’s “revolution” is an immature, irresponsible, narcissistic, simplistic, half-baked rehash of the nonsense that’s been crippling schools since the 1970s. Its disciples and its victims are still with us.
Do I blame Bill? No more than I blamed myself when I spouted some of his notions. In fairness, my ideas at their worst weren’t as ridiculous as his. Another difference is that, when I was 20 and spouting conspicuous absurdities, I didn’t make the cover of Teacher.
We need, instead, to fully credit education experts and their publications for the vital role they play in obscuring the truth and spreading brainstorms like Bill’s.
Bill’s ideas are foolish. But the greater fools in any endeavor are those who glorify foolishness while they keep the truth a secret.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.