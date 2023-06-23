Imagine you’re sitting in your doctor’s waiting room. You’re facing a choice between the Reader’s Digest you started at your dentist’s office last June and a People Magazine profile of Brad Pitt’s dating history.

Desperate, you reach for the least wrinkled issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. The cover features Bill, a young man in shorts and a T-shirt, posing on his bicycle in front of a hospital. Bill is 20, unemployed, and not enrolled in college. Nonetheless, the caption declares him “qualified to lead” a medical “revolution.”