I teach analogies to my students. Solving analogies involves statements like “hot is to cold as up is to …” where you have to come up with a word that completes the thought. Arriving at the correct answer requires knowing what all the words mean and recognizing their relationship to each other, which, in this case, is they’re opposites, which is why the correct answer is “down.”

Analogies commonly involve less familiar words and more complicated connections. Analogies are valuable because they reflect the way people think, in that they require students and the rest of us to identify ideas and articulate their relation to one another. If more of us could better solve analogies, our personal and national thinking wouldn’t be nearly as muddled as it often is.