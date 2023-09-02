When people say there’s an “elephant in the room,” they mean there’s something important going on that everyone should be able to see but that nobody’s paying attention to. At school, most of the children in our classrooms are “elephants.”

That’s because nobody talks about them when experts develop behavior plans to deal with our most disruptive, dangerous children. Even when these plans have some therapeutic merit, they’re designed and implemented without any regard for how the plan and the student it’s attached to will affect the other students in the room. When I’ve complained as a classroom teacher about this collateral damage, I’ve repeatedly been told the behavior team’s job is to address the problem students’ problems, regardless of the problems the proposed solutions cause anybody else, including the rest of the children in the allegedly child-centered classroom.