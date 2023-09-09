It doesn’t take much to astound the education world. A few years ago, my profession’s experts were rocked by the newsflash “most juvenile crime happens after school.” Yes, according to researchers, more kids commit crimes when they’re not in school than when they are in school. Also, the juvenile crime rate drops in the middle of the night. Preliminary analysis suggests this might be because most juveniles are asleep in the middle of the night.

Equally astute researchers have won kudos for concluding “students who rank in the bottom fifth of basic skills have a very low probability of completing college.” Other research landmarks include the revelation that improving a child’s reading proficiency “can dramatically increase the kid’s chances of going to college” and the equally stunning correlation between “success” in advanced ninth-grade English courses and “reading lots of books” in eighth grade.