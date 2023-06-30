There’s nothing like Latin to dress up ideas. In their quest for classical status, America’s relatively modern Ivy League adopted inspirational Latin mottos, from Harvard’s Veritas, meaning truth, to Yale’s embellished Lux et Veritas, which adds light to Harvard’s truth. Dartmouth’s Vox clamantis in deserto recalls its founder’s mission to bring the gospel to American natives as a voice crying in the wilderness.

Most pertinent, however, for us today is the maxim Ben Franklin borrowed from the Roman poet Horace for Ben’s University of Pennsylvania: Leges sine moribus vanae — Laws without morals are useless. By useless, old Ben meant vain and powerless.