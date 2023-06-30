There’s nothing like Latin to dress up ideas. In their quest for classical status, America’s relatively modern Ivy League adopted inspirational Latin mottos, from Harvard’s Veritas, meaning truth, to Yale’s embellished Lux et Veritas, which adds light to Harvard’s truth. Dartmouth’s Vox clamantis in deserto recalls its founder’s mission to bring the gospel to American natives as a voice crying in the wilderness.
Most pertinent, however, for us today is the maxim Ben Franklin borrowed from the Roman poet Horace for Ben’s University of Pennsylvania: Leges sine moribus vanae — Laws without morals are useless. By useless, old Ben meant vain and powerless.
Former President Trump should be familiar with this ancient Latin axiom. It appears on his college diploma. Trump transferred to Penn’s Wharton School as a junior, and as long ago as 1973, he boasted to the New York Times that he’d graduated first in his Wharton class, which he indisputably did not.
This is the same Donald Trump who repeatedly questioned whether former President Obama had even attended Columbia and Harvard, let alone distinguished himself academically at either institution, all of which Obama indisputably did. That was after Obama was born here in the United States, another indisputable bit of reality Donald Trump saw fit to deny.
Many Americans remain in the reality denial business. Prior to the 2016 election, half the country’s Republicans believed, thanks in large measure to Trump, that Obama was born in Kenya, despite his published, notarized birth certificate issued by the state of Hawaii, which has been a United States possession since 1898.
Roughly the same share of Americans believed Hillary Clinton was in the pedophile business, a delusion for which the ground was well-prepared by Trump’s repeated, full-throated assertions that she was “the devil.” In the same way, according to Trump, former President Obama was allegedly the literal “founder of ISIS.”
There’s no need to recount all of Trump’s vain boasts and lies. He’s documented them himself in his repeated ravings.
For example, Trump said the U.N. has “such tremendous potential,” but that “it’s not living up to its potential,” a position he immediately supplemented by adding that “it has such tremendous potential, but it’s not living up.” Of health care, he said “the end result is going to be wonderful.” Kim Jong Un and North Korea are “acting very, very badly” and “behaving very badly,” respectively. As for Germany, “we’re going to do fantastically well,” despite the fact that “the Germans are bad, very bad.”
Superlatives aren’t policy. Mindless repetition isn’t wisdom or accomplishment. Trump’s incitements lack sense and depth and fact. They offer, instead, volume and temperature and promises that are broken before they’re uttered.
His words prove what we should already know: A man can tell you lies and still make you believe him.
I teach history and English. I don’t want to distort or oversimplify the past or its lessons. I want my free speech to persuade you by resting on the truth. Otherwise, I’m just using rhetorical excess and tricks to mislead and deceive you.
I don’t want to use the First Amendment to smother the republic in its bed.
I see troubling, inescapable parallels between our current politics and specters from the past. I see Napoleon placing the crown on his own head. I see Mussolini playing to adoring crowds, strutting and nodding his defiant approval. I see traditional American racism. And yes, I see the Third Reich, including the antisemitism lurking in its darker corners. I see the cult of personality. I see sycophants tripping over each other to praise the leader.
I see a leader who doesn’t know he doesn’t know, but who’s so infected with hubris that he doesn’t care that he doesn’t know. I see a megalomaniac, addicted to lies, in thrall to paranoia, choking on his own delusions of grandeur.
But our calamity isn’t ultimately about Donald Trump. It’s about us. According to most polls, roughly half of surveyed Republicans intend to vote for Trump, regardless of his criminal status. In a recent Marist poll, two-thirds said they’d be voting for Trump even if he’s found guilty at trial.
Where is the rule of law in the United States whether a convicted felon can be president?
Where there should be outrage, there is none.
The Constitution is just a piece of paper. Its power resides in our allegiance to its ideals and our willingness under law to do what it says.
Instead, once responsible, decent politicians and business leaders stifle their consciences. Public officials, prompted at best by misguided principle and at worst by stubborn opportunism, equate their own advancement with the public good.
Thomas Jefferson long ago observed that “if any nation expects to be ignorant and free in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.” That warning extends to nations that, despise facts and reason, descend voluntarily into ignorance.
I tell my students that our Constitution, while the creation of imperfect men, is nonetheless a work of genius. Since Mr. Trump’s ascent, many in our government, in our public places, and around our kitchen tables have reasserted their confidence in the power of that founding document to safeguard our freedom in the face of enemies, foreign and domestic, and the havoc they wreak.
I fear we’ve taken a different course. No law on paper has power for good if it doesn’t move our hearts to decency and bear the endorsement of a considered public conscience. As long as lies and incompetence are our daily portion, as long as we wink at Trump’s transgressions, as long as we accept conduct in Congress and the White House that I wouldn’t accept in my classroom, we’ll continue to diminish ourselves. It isn’t just that Trump is a loutish tyrant. The problem is too many of us glory in his loutish tyranny. Our delight in him is a fault in us. I fear Trump is correct. He could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue without losing voters.
Leges sine moribus vanae. Laws without morals are powerless to create a moral government.
In a republic, we choose leaders to represent and govern us. Each citizen as a practical matter has a limited voice in the mechanisms of daily government. But our sovereignty over our individual moral character is limitless.
Our future turns on the righteous public exercise of that moral sovereignty.
Seek right, and do right.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.