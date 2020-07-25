It’s unclear how many American schools will be able to fully open this fall. It’s not unclear, however, what President Trump wants. When asked what he’d tell parents worried about their children’s safety, he replied with his customary coherence, “Schools should be opened. Schools should be opened.” He enlarged his less than nuanced response with the unfounded assertion “keeping things closed” is killing people, before illogically concluding closing schools the first time “saved millions of lives.”
Vice President Pence dutifully echoed his master’s voice, announcing with his trademark slathered insincerity, “We don’t want CDC guidance to be a reason why people don’t reopen their schools.”
Of course, we don’t. Why consult public health experts when all you need to do is drink some bleach.
Don’t drink bleach.
As if there wasn’t already enough daily turmoil at school, and as if the pandemic hadn’t added to it, history teachers are also engaged in a heightened culture war as Americans variously indict and defend our national conduct and character, past and present. Since history is the stuff at issue, history class is commonly the venue where those issues arise.
We’re not talking about the United States of Eden. Great men and women have always fallen short of perfect. In the same way, great nations, like their citizens, are mortal and their conduct imperfect, sometimes painfully imperfect.
We launched the Mexican War, for example, to acquire land. We first offered to buy California and the Southwest for $15,000,000. When Mexico declined to sell, President Polk positioned American troops on disputed land between Mexico and Texas, hoping Mexico would attack the troops so he could justify a war to win the land he’d offered to buy. Mexico at first didn’t take the bait, and Polk had resigned himself to openly starting the war when Mexico finally attacked. Polk’s war message to Congress featured the deceit that “war exists, and, notwithstanding all our efforts to avoid it, exists by the act of Mexico.” Twenty-one months later, Mexico surrendered and agreed to sell us the land for $15,000,000.
The war and slavery so outraged Henry Thoreau that he refused to pay his taxes and went to jail, which inspired his essay on civil disobedience. First-term Congressman Abraham Lincoln denounced the war as “immoral” and challenged President Polk to identify the “spot” where Mexico had invaded the United States.
I tell my students it was like offering to buy somebody’s lunch, beating him up when he says “no,” and then buying his lunch. I tell them I agree with Lincoln and Thoreau. I tell them patriotism doesn’t mean ignoring or denying your country’s faults. It means loving your country enough to acknowledge those faults and learn from them in order to make the wrong right next time.
Dred Scott was a slave who claimed he was free because he’d lived with his owner in a free territory. In 1857, the Supreme Court ruled that no slave, freed slave or descendant of a slave, could ever be a citizen or sue in federal court. The justices further held that as a slave, Scott was property and couldn’t be taken from his owner.
By 1896, the 13th and 14th Amendments had freed all American slaves and established their equal rights as citizens. That year, though, in Homer Plessy’s case, the Supreme Court ruled that separating the races wasn’t itself inequality and that segregation was legal, a doctrine known as “separate but equal.”
In 1954, the court heard a case involving Black schoolchildren and segregation in public schools. A century after Dred Scott was denied the right to plead his case, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that separate was inherently unequal and that segregation was therefore illegal.
Progress can be excruciatingly slow. Dr. King was right that “justice too long delayed is justice denied,” but he understood “the arc of the moral universe is long.” Patience joined with perseverance isn’t the same as complacency.
Unalienable rights are at the heart of our country’s story, but unalienable doesn’t mean absolute and unconditional. The right to liberty didn’t mean Thoreau didn’t have to go to jail. He went. The First Amendment doesn’t mean your mother can’t tell you to be quiet. She can. It doesn’t mean a salaried agent of the government like me can’t tell you to stop talking during a test. I can. There is no constitutional right to not wear a mask.
Government exists to protect people’s rights, like the right to freely gather and speak our minds about public issues and the right to legal due process.
Fascism struts in the Rose Garden every day more boldly. We can’t effectively defend our rights if we don’t know what they are and what they aren’t.
We are a nation founded on ideas and ideals. There was little new in our Declaration of Independence. Most of the ideas Jefferson expressed about government and unalienable rights, including his most memorable proposition that all men are created equal, he borrowed from Enlightenment philosophers like John Locke. What was new was the founders’ pledged intention to actually create a nation “conceived in liberty” and dedicated to that proposition.
Our history as that nation is punctuated with glories and fidelities, hypocrisies and tragedies. But our ideals are no less real or dearly held because we’re inconstant in living up to them.
President Washington meant it when he expressed his hope we would be a people “guided by an exalted justice and benevolence.”
And so do we.
President Wilson meant it when he committed us to being among the “champions of the rights of mankind.”
And so do we.
Mr. Lincoln meant it when he declared our resolve for a new birth of freedom and our devotion to government of the people, by the people and for the people.
And so do we.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. He lives in Mount Holly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.