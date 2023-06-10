In the final decades of the 20th century, education experts introduced an innovation they called “middle level education.” These “middle schools” were intended to replace junior high schools, which were themselves a relatively new 20th-century development.
Policymakers and gurus alleged that junior high schools didn’t properly nurture students or prepare them for high school. It soon became clear, though, many middle schools spent so much time nurturing that they failed to prepare students for anything, including high school. Experts then began touting the next new configuration, kindergarten through eighth grade in one building, an arrangement that can be considered innovative only if you forget my grandmother attended a K-8 school when Woodrow Wilson was president, before there were junior high schools.
Shortly after middle schools were born, experts began advising middle and high school administrators to jettison the familiar seven- or eight-period school day, with double classes for science labs, in favor of “block scheduling,” where classes met half as often for twice as long. Of course, mandating 90-minute classes meant reformers had to disregard their own ruling that students can’t be expected to concentrate for long periods of time, which had by then come to mean 45-minute classes.
Block scheduling soon began giving way to “modified block scheduling,” in which only some classes, like science labs, are extra long. Other cutting-edge schools periodically embraced “split blocks.” Split blocks are all 45 minutes long and what we used to call plain old class periods, except now they have the word “block” in them.
Experts also discovered that herding increasing numbers of students, regardless of ability or preparation, into advanced placement classes has resulted in advanced placement classes that aren’t as advanced. In the same way, requiring everyone to take algebra in eighth grade has watered down algebra so it isn’t algebra anymore. Equally astounding, our decades-long, self-esteem fetish has left American students simultaneously self-satisfied and underachieving.
Wow. Who could have predicted that?
Actually, anybody with common sense could’ve predicted it, the same way anybody with a brain should be able to figure out that renaming your high school’s least academic classes “college prep” doesn’t mean that every student, or any student, is actually learning college prep material. Yet in the name of higher standards, high schools increasingly dub their lowest courses “college prep,” their old college prep classes “honors,” and their old honors classes “advanced placement.”
See. Everybody really is getting smarter.
Officials employ the same level of expertise and rely on the same characteristic wishful thinking when they grapple with students on the verge of dropping out.
Consider this fairly typical turn-of-the-millennium “12-point plan to reduce the dropout rate.” Some recommendations are just silly, like “Monitor students’ academic progress,” as if schools aren’t already doing that. Others are impossible platitudes, from providing “individual attention” for all students to engaging “the whole community in dropout prevention.” We’re not only supposed to “involve families in students’ learning at school” but also expected somehow to involve those same families “at home.”
The plan’s authors don’t explain how a teacher can possibly provide individual attention to 20 or 30 students in a class simultaneously, or how I’m supposed to compel parents to support their child’s learning at school, never mind presuming to get them involved in their homes. And if prospective dropouts’ parents are too often uninvolved, what’s the likelihood of “involving” the “community,” meaning people who aren’t their parents.
My favorite plan bullet is the first one: “Mandate high school graduation or equivalency as compulsory for everyone below the age of 21.” Using words like “mandate” and “compulsory” sends a clear message that absolutely nobody will be dropping out anymore. That’s right. Nobody. Or else.
If you’re wondering, “Or else what?” I have no idea. I do know, however, the effect a crew of 20-year-olds who don’t want to be in a high school English class would have on the learning of the other students who do want to be there. It would make it that much easier for everybody to stay in school and still not get an education.
Reformers counter that prospective dropouts wouldn’t necessarily, or even probably, be in an English class. Enter the magic word “equivalency.” It’s amazing what anti-dropout crusaders consider “equivalent” to graduation from high school.
A while back, New Hampshire, for instance, enacted a statute that prohibited dropping out until students were 18. School officials gleefully reported that overnight they’d cut their dropout rates in half. This is apparently much easier to do once you make it illegal to drop out. The thing is, remaining on the school attendance roll doesn’t mean you’re actually attending or being educated.
One typical school claiming to be “making inroads on dropouts” didn’t hide that its “alternative” program’s expectations for “at risk” students were different from the standards its regular graduates had to meet, even though both sets of students received the same diploma. Proponents explained that adjustments were necessary because some students “find traditional high school doesn’t work for them.”
Boosters contended their alternative program “delivers a full curriculum.” Except, alternative students needed to earn 20% fewer credits and attend school only three hours a day, compared to six for regular students, with the remaining three hours spent “working, performing community service, volunteering, or playing team sports.” Students received instruction online and via “alternative methods” as they worked “at their own pace” on subjects “they find particularly interesting.” Officials explained this “added flexibility” was “attractive to students.”
I’m sure a lot of high school students would find it “attractive” to earn fewer credits, spend half as much time in school, and count their part-time job or football practice in place of going to class. I’m sure many would rather just learn about their favorite subjects and skip the other classes required for graduation.
I’m also confident that some alternative students make a sincere, serious effort. And some education is arguably better than none. But earning fewer credits, spending half the time, and choosing your own curriculum isn’t equivalent to a high school education.
Manipulating dropout numbers and diploma requirements isn’t the same as producing more bona fide high school graduates.
Dropping in isn’t a cure for dropping out.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.