In the final decades of the 20th century, education experts introduced an innovation they called “middle level education.” These “middle schools” were intended to replace junior high schools, which were themselves a relatively new 20th-century development.

Policymakers and gurus alleged that junior high schools didn’t properly nurture students or prepare them for high school. It soon became clear, though, many middle schools spent so much time nurturing that they failed to prepare students for anything, including high school. Experts then began touting the next new configuration, kindergarten through eighth grade in one building, an arrangement that can be considered innovative only if you forget my grandmother attended a K-8 school when Woodrow Wilson was president, before there were junior high schools.