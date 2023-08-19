Poor Elijah talks a lot about how he doesn’t read education journals. That’s why I was suspicious when I discovered a bulky white mailing envelope on his desk.
“What’s that?” I inquired.
“Nothing,” he replied hastily. “Did the Yankees win?”
Poor Elijah hasn’t followed the Yankees since Bill Skowron retired. I was pretty sure he was changing the subject.
“It’s a professional journal,” I said. “Isn’t it?”
He seemed almost relieved to unburden himself. He was quick to reassure me the subscription was free, and that he hardly ever read it. But then his tale grew darker.
“I also gave them my email address,” he confessed.
It turned out he’d agreed to let them send him an electronic newsletter every week. One recent communiqué featured an advertisement for an associate editor. According to the journal staff, a “newly minted Ph.D.” would be “ideal” for the job.
Here’s Poor Elijah’s translation of their help wanted ad: Education journal that specializes in investigating, diagnosing and fixing public schools seeks editor with absolutely no experience teaching in public schools. Candidate must have spent the preceding eight years studying under other education experts with little or no experience teaching in public schools. Job responsibilities include deciding the fate of several generations of American students.
Speaking of absolutely no experience, Congress commonly spends several years designing and assembling each new education law, as well as each subsequent revision, known variously by obscure statutory titles like the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and by more marketable, familiar names like No Child Left Behind.
These grand proposals usually offer a broad look at the current state of education, from philosophy and instructional methods, to curriculum and classroom discipline. Most also include an area of concentration that particularly concerns its authors and sponsors, as well as proposed remedies for the most serious problems.
Consistent with our present-day preoccupation with data, almost all have placed considerable emphasis on testing and academic assessment, which in return has proven embarrassingly unreliable and invalid. The misguided focus on testing has also inevitably translated into more frequent interruptions for assessment, more instructional hours lost, and more education funding misspent, all of which mean more testing and less teaching at more grade levels. Add testing’s logistical problems, technical issues and a boatload of cheating scandals, and you’ve still scarcely glimpsed an exceedingly complex set of obstacles to accuracy and relevance.
Some classroom teachers, including me, have grieved those lost instructional hours. Even some well-intentioned, bipartisan reformers have recognized modern education’s many imperfections, and tried to address them. Too many wannabe experts, however, have clung to each new orthodoxy, scribbled their initials, and offered little more, or nothing more, than loyalty and lip service.
Of course, the problem with achievement isn’t simply figuring out which students aren’t learning. Most teachers, when they’re not under the gun for awarding too many Fs to too many students, can already tell you fairly accurately which of their students hasn’t mastered enough to move on.
The assumption underlying most reform proposals is, the school is the component that’s failing, and that, given the same funding and the same statutory restrictions, the same children could learn more and better under the supervision of other adults.
That assumption is faulty. Yes, there are plenty of mediocre and incompetent teachers out there, just as there are plenty of lackluster doctors, mechanics and carpenters. Education administrators, along with newly minted Ph.D.s, commonly suffer the additional disadvantage of being utter strangers to classroom reality. This is increasingly true the higher up the administrative, policymaking food chain you get.
It’s great to talk about replacing mediocre teachers, but who are you going to replace us with? Journalists and engineers may know their fields of endeavor, and some no doubt would perform well as instructors. But there’s a world of difference between technical expertise and teaching in a public school. Poor Elijah learned that lesson his first year on the job. Besides, how are you planning to entice these real world specialists away from their labs and desks?
As for the new crop of teacher graduates, despite their ideals and best intentions, these young men and women have been trained to believe in the fallacies and failed practices that, according to “A Nation at Risk,” helped land our schools in trouble in the first place. They’ve got a mountain of folly to unlearn before they can help.
Among those follies is the malignant fiction “all students” can and will be “proficient” academically. The next time your senator or superintendent, or president, mouths the words “higher, world-class standards” and “all students” in the same sentence, picture all the children and adolescents you’ve known throughout your life, the ones who aren’t that smart, the ones who just don’t care, the ones with other, worse problems on their minds.
All the children ….
And I’m supposed to make them all proficient.
Many schools have room to improve. Some need roofs and a desk for each student. Other problems have their roots in ill-conceived instructional practices. Consider proposed legislation, for example, that would have provided about a billion dollars for “research-based” reading programs. This was code for undoing the damage caused by years of whole language instruction.
Educators and policymakers have made many mistakes. And the experts in charge still cling to many of the same disastrous notions. If these reformers were to get the new money, watch out for more of the same “reforms” that got us where we are now.
But the problem isn’t all our schools’ fault. It isn’t even mostly their fault. If you lived on the edge of a hurricane, would you hold your public school responsible for the damage and trauma caused by the wind?
School starts and students return in fewer than a handful of weeks. The wind will blow. Experts will offer empty expertise.
I will complain.
Maybe you will, as well.
I promise to listen. I promise to be patient.
Let there be light and common sense, too.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.