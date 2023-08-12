No matter what you do for a living, chances are good that you’ve run into experts in your field who don’t know what they’re talking about. I don’t want to get into a competition with any working man or woman about whose bosses top the heap when it comes to cluelessness, and I’ve been fortunate myself in the principals I’ve worked for and with. That said, I’m a teacher, and I can’t help putting my money on the powers and abilities of the great minds that superintend education’s wide-open spaces.

Dollar for dollar, pound for pound, most education experts have as much to contribute to classroom teaching as pastry chefs have to offer submarine captains. That comparison is, of course, unfair to pastry chefs, most of whom at least bake a tray of cookies every so often. Education experts are more like pastry chefs who never set foot in a kitchen and then write books about everything they don’t know.